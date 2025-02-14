Hettich Partners With Pixelfox to Create a Magical Valentine's Day Campaign

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: This Valentine's Day, Hettich India, in collaboration with Pixelfox, set out to capture love in its purest form. Not the over-the-top, grand gestures, but the quiet, everyday moments that truly matter. 'Love Feels Like Magic'--an exploration of how emotions and design go hand in hand, where the smallest, almost unnoticed details create the most profound impact.

Why This Campaign:

In a world where brands often chase trends, Hettich India wanted to humanize design. Love, much like a well-crafted space, isn't about complexity, it's about the effortlessness of being understood, supported, and free to move without resistance, just like Hettich fittings, which work quietly in the background, making homes feel intuitive and graceful.

The campaign wasn't just about storytelling; it was about making people feel something special.

The Journey from Emotion to Engagement

It began with intrigue--thought-provoking posts that made people reflect on love in its truest form. A teaser reel followed, building anticipation before unveiling the main film, a poetic visual that captured love's silent strength. The film draws a parallel between Hettich's smooth, seamless fittings and the effortless beauty of love--understanding and always being there.

Taking it beyond just a passive experience, Hettich introduced an interactive contest, inviting people to complete the phrase, "Some furniture solutions feels just like love because..."

The response was overwhelming, proving that the smallest things--whether in relationships or design--leave the biggest impact.

YouTube Link: Love Feels Like Magic

Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO, Hettich India, expressed, "At Hettich, we see our solutions as more than functionality--it's about creating experiences that feel magical. This campaign draws a strong emotional connect between the ethos of love and our brand essence of being effortless, silent, seamless, enduring and magical. After all #LoveFeelsLikeMagic."

Amit Damani, Founder, Pixelfox, added, "This campaign was about more than just a Valentine's Day celebration; it was about storytelling that resonates. We wanted to craft a narrative that not only showcases the elegance of Hettich's fittings but also deepens the emotional bond between design and human experience. Every phase of the campaign--from intrigue to reveal to interaction--was strategically crafted to reflect this."

With 'Love Feels Like Magic,' Hettich India once again highlights its expertise in blending innovation with emotion, proving that the best experiences--whether in love or in interiors--are the ones that feel truly magical.

About Hettich India

Hettich is a 136-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces. It is also the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022 & 2023' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 & 2024' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

Media Contact

Samina Zaidi

+91 8655706940

samina.zaidi@hettich.com

