Hettich Unveils Campaign Highlighting its Range of Sliding Solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Hettich, one of the world's leading manufacturers of furniture fittings, continues to set new benchmarks with their innovative German designs. Known for bringing magical interior solutions to modern living, the brand has been at the forefront of transforming homes with fittings that combine aesthetics, functionality, and comfort. The launch of Hettich's latest campaign video brings into focus one of their most celebrated innovations -- their sliding systems -- a category gaining rapid significance for its space-saving benefits, seamless usability, versatile adaptability and elegant appeal.

Hettich offers an expansive range of sliding solutions that cater to every kind of space and lifestyle. From top-running and bottom-running systems to room dividers, folding systems, special sliding applications, and thoughtfully designed wardrobe accessories, Hettich ensures there is a solution for every design need. These innovations redefine convenience while elevating the style and efficiency of interiors.

Hettich's excellence is reflected not just in customer appreciation but also in global recognition. Its sliding solutions have been honoured with prestigious awards, such as the Red Dot Design Award, Good Design Award, and iF Design Award. They reaffirm their position as their products are loved by customers and celebrated by experts worldwide.

Commenting on the category's vision, Andre Eckholt, Managing Director, Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said: "At Hettich, we believe in creating magical interior solutions that go beyond functionality, to truly transform spaces. Our award-winning sliding systems bring a smooth, silent and seamless experience to every home, offering a solution for every lifestyle. With our latest campaign, we aim to showcase the magic of sliding systems and how they can redefine modern interiors."

With their cutting-edge range of sliding systems, Hettich continues to bring innovation, functionality, and design excellence into homes worldwide. Those interested can experience the same first-hand with a touch-and-feel at Hettich Experience Centres and Hettich Exclusive Stores.

YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=il0oQ5JcbP8

About Hettich

Hettich is a 137-year-old, family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry on the back of its heavy investments in manufacturing capability & sustained brand building.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022, 2023 & 2024' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023, 2024 & 2025' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. It has also been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for fostering an employee-centric culture.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779725/Hettich_Sliding_Systems.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437651/5453282/Hettich_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)