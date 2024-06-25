Hettich Wins Prestigious HR Awards for Groundbreaking Initiatives

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Hettich India is proud to announce that it has been honored with two prestigious awards at the Madhya Pradesh Leadership Awards 2024. The company received accolades for "Organization with Innovative HR Practices" and "CHRO of the Year - 2024."

For nearly 136 years, Hettich's ethos of 'investing in people is investing in future' has been the cornerstone of its legacy. This philosophy has been instrumental in building a strong foundation and continues to propel the company's success for generations to come. Over the past few years, Hettich has diligently pursued a path of cultural transformation, fostering a culture of innovation within the organization. These accolades bear testimony to Hettich's commitment to its values of determination, forward-thinking, sincerity, and mutual support.

"We are honored to be recognized by the World HRD Congress for our efforts. These awards reflect our dedication to creating a supportive and future-ready workplace for our employees," said Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India.

Groundbreaking HR Initiatives: 'Akademie' and 'My Daughter My Pride'

Hettich recently announced two major initiatives: the "Akademie" program and the "My Daughter My Pride" initiative.

Akademie is an exclusive post-graduate management program tailored for ambitious professionals as part of Hettich's learning and development initiative, designed to foster growth and prepare the team for future challenges. Developed in collaboration with Symbiosis Institute, Akademie features a diverse curriculum tailored to meet the evolving needs of the company and the industry. Through Akademie, Hettich is not just accelerating careers but shaping future leaders.

My Daughter My Pride initiative provides financial support by directly crediting a substantial amount into the Sukanya Samriddhi funds of a girl child whose parents are Hettich employees. This initiative aims to encourage a culture of savings and long-term financial planning for the education and well-being of girl children within the Hettich family. Moreover, Hettich is actively working to increase female representation within its factory workforce, challenging industry stereotypes and demonstrating its dedication to diversity and inclusion.

"We believe that this program not only supports our employees but also sets a precedent for broader societal change, highlighting the importance of investing in the education and future of girl children," added Mr. Amit Prasad, CHRO at Hettich India.

Hettich remains committed to empowering its employees and fostering an inclusive environment. These initiatives and recognitions underscore the company's dedication to innovative HR practices, leadership, and employee centricity.

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 136-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. It is also the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022 & 2023' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 & 2024' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

