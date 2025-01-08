Hexafin Launches Certified Loan Distributor Program to Drive Financial Literacy and Economic Empowerment in Maharashtra

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: Hexafin Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in India's loan consulting and distribution industry for over 19 years, is proud to announce the expansion of its Certified Loan Distributor Program across Maharashtra. The initiative is a leap towards creating self-reliance through financial literacy. What began in 2016 in Pune with just a handful of members has now evolved into a robust network, comprising over 40 on-roll staff, numerous interns, referral partners, B2B and B2C collaborators, property dealers, professionals and retired individuals, all contributing to the program's success.

While transforming lives the initiative bridges the Financial Literacy Gap. The Certified Loan Distributor Program is Hexafin's flagship initiative designed to address the critical need for financial literacy across both rural and urban Maharashtra. By equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to ethically distribute loans, the program is not only promoting financial literacy but also fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance across Maharashtra.

The Program stands out with its robust and practical approach to fostering success in the loan distribution industry. Key features include:

Flexible online and offline training Options, covering critical areas such as loan products, regulatory compliance, and customer service excellence, ensuring accessibility and convenience for participants across Maharashtra.

Practical Disbursal Benchmarks are required to be met by the participants to earn their certification, ensuring they are fully prepared to excel in real-world scenarios.

Earn while You Learn is a self-sustaining model designed to generate income while learning. The program allows participants to start earning as they acquire essential skills.

As the program continues to grow, Hexafin is creating a diverse and dynamic ecosystem of financial service providers. From referral partners and property dealers to B2C collaborators and retired professionals, the initiative is broadening access to credit in underserved communities and creating new opportunities for individuals across the state.

By bridging knowledge gaps in financial literacy across both urban and rural areas of Maharashtra, the Certified Loan Distributor Program is driving financial inclusion and empowering people with the tools to generate sustainable income. The program is cultivating a skilled workforce which is equipped to meet the growing demand for financial services. The program creates an impact through economic self-reliance and the creation of a robust network of well-trained professionals.

Commenting on the program's success, Sanjeev Kokru, a visionary and the Managing Director of Hexafin Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., stated, "The Certified Loan Distributor Program is more than just a business venture--it's a catalyst for empowerment. By equipping individuals with the skills, they need to succeed in the financial sector, we're not only creating entrepreneurs but also uplifting entire communities. Maharashtra offers incredible potential, and our initiative is unlocking opportunities for both individuals and businesses. Through our learn-and-earn model, participants gain valuable knowledge while earning, ensuring a mutually beneficial experience."

With a proven track record of serving over 1 lakh+ satisfied customers and an outstanding 80% disbursal success rate, Hexafin Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. invites aspiring individuals across Maharashtra to join its transformative journey.

For more information, please visit - www.hexafin.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)