Hexaware Acquires CyberSolve to Expand AI-led Cybersecurity Capabilities

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / Iselin [New Jersey] / London [UK], November 7: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced it has acquired CyberSolve, a global specialist in identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Together, the companies will help enterprises modernize identity foundations, automate controls with artificial intelligence (AI), and run secure operations across complex, hybrid technology estates.

Across boardrooms, chief information officers cite cybersecurity as a top priority, as trusted digital identity--and the governance, risk, and compliance frameworks around it--now underpin every transformation, from cloud adoption and application modernization to data protection and workforce productivity.

CyberSolve brings nearly a decade of focused work in large identity programs, with 230+ specialists, 20+ IAM tech alliances, and 650+ implementations across sectors including retail, healthcare, pharma, automotive, financial services, logistics, government, and technology. Its teams are known for fast, reliable app onboarding, smooth platform migrations, and audit-ready operations. Hexaware adds consulting depth, engineering excellence, and 24x7 cybersecurity and resilience operations, spanning GRC, cloud security, and DevSecOps--helping clients move from isolated fixes to an integrated identity capability that reduces risk and accelerates growth at global scale.

"Cybersecurity has moved from an IT concern to a business imperative, and chief information officers tell us that getting identity right is at the top of the agenda," said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head - Digital IT Operations & AI, Hexaware. "By bringing CyberSolve into Hexaware, we combine their craftsmanship in identity programs with our platform-led delivery and global operations. Clients will see faster value, stronger controls, and a clearer path to secure digital growth."

"Our mission has always been to inspire trust in every digital interaction," said Mohit Vaish, CEO, CyberSolve. "Joining Hexaware allows us to scale that mission--expanding our reach, applying AI more deeply, and creating measurable security outcomes for enterprises worldwide."

Atul Agrawal, Managing Partner, CyberSolve, said, "We're truly delighted to join Hexaware. The combined strengths of our IAM expertise and Hexaware's AI-first operations create tremendous potential to redefine how global enterprises approach digital identity and security."

Shubham Khandelia, Managing Partner, CyberSolve, added, "This is an exciting milestone for our people and clients alike. Together, we can deliver broader capabilities, faster innovation, and stronger assurance, building on our shared commitment to trust and excellence."

Client organizations also welcomed the announcement. Chris Lugo, VP - CISO, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, said, "CyberSolve has consistently helped bring clarity and momentum to complex initiatives. With Hexaware, they'll have the scale and structure to deliver even greater impact. I'm excited to see what the two teams achieve together."

The combined team will focus on what leaders need most today, delivering accurate and effective identity security, dependable operations, and easier adoption of change across large enterprises, resulting in faster onboarding, smoother migrations, continuous compliance, and secure work from anywhere.

About CyberSolve

CyberSolve is a global specialist IAM solutions provider. As a rapidly growing, tech versatile firm, CyberSolve leverages a range of technologies, innovative techniques, and global execution methodologies to solve all kinds of IAM challenges faced by businesses, institutions, and governments. The primary services offered by CyberSolve include IAM Plan and Design, IAM Build and Deploy, Rapid IAM System Integration, IAM Migrations and Modernization and IAM Managed Services. Working across North America, APAC and EMEA, CyberSolve teams have helped initiate as well as rejuvenate hundreds of identity-first security programs for Identity Governance, Access Controls, Privileged Access Management, Consumer IAM and Zero Trust Access.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

