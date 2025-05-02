Hexaware Inaugurates New UK Headquarters in London's Canary Wharf

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Further consolidating its presence in the region, Hexaware Technologies, a global leader in IT, AI, and digital solutions, inaugurated its new UK headquarters at Level 32, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London on 1st May 2025. The expansion follows Hexaware's 25% UK CAGR over the past five years, fueled by rising demand for IT Services and digital transformation. The new facility marks a strategic move to deepen local client engagement and gain access to the region's diverse talent pool.

The UK is Hexaware's second-largest global market. The new HQ will serve as a co-innovation center to collaborate with clients on exploring the art of the possible, leveraging Hexaware's Center of Excellence in AI, data management, digital engineering, and cybersecurity. It will serve clients across key industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and consumer, travel and hospitality, and high-tech and professional services.

The new office was officially unveiled during an inauguration ceremony graced by Sir Nigel Wilson, Chairman of Canary Wharf Group; Deepa Doshi, Head of Missions, Ruth Strauss Foundation; and R. Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director of Hexaware Technologies. The event welcomed a distinguished audience of clients, partners, and industry leaders from across the UK's technology and business sectors.

Amrinder Singh, President and Head - EMEA and APAC Operations, Hexaware, explained the strategic importance of the UK HQ: "The UK and Ireland is our one of the fastest growing market across the world, and it delivered a tenfold growth in the past decade, and we want to maintain this momentum. We aim to drive innovation, economic growth, job creation, and inward investment across the UK economy, and this will provide significant possibilities to scale for Hexaware. A dynamic workforce and the local entrepreneurial culture will enable us to accelerate our ambition to become a global technology leader."

Parameshwaran Iyer, Senior Vice President and Regional Head - UK and Ireland, Hexaware, highlighted how the office will benefit businesses: "Hexaware has been a trusted partner to businesses in the UK for over 25 years, backed by a workforce of around 650 employees. A growing number of businesses are partnering with us to harness technology, data, and digital services to deliver business outcomes at scale. As we deepen our engagement with clients across multiple services and functions, the UK HQ ensures we have a strong local presence to drive closer relationships and deliver high-quality output."

With a robust client base and solid annual revenues, the company is strengthening its footprint in the region through its new headquarters and a major delivery center in Birmingham, a move set to double the UK headcount within the next three years.

Sir Nigel Wilson, Chairman, Canary Wharf Group (CWG) said, "We are delighted to welcome Hexaware to One Canada Square as they establish their UK headquarters at Canary Wharf. Their decision to locate in our iconic building reflects the continued appeal of Canary Wharf as a thriving hub for global technology and innovation businesses. Hexaware's impressive growth trajectory aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a diverse business ecosystem where companies can collaborate, innovate and scale. We look forward to supporting Hexaware's continued success as they deliver transformative solutions for businesses across the UK. The UK needs more companies with the ambition of Hexaware."

Deepa Doshi, Head of Missions, Ruth Strauss Foundation, underlined Hexaware's contribution to the local community: "Hexaware has been an invaluable partner in our mission to support families during one of life's toughest tests. Working with the families who are facing grief reminds us of the importance of finding time to celebrate milestones together. It is therefore a privilege to be invited to share this special moment with such valued supporters of the charity. As Hexaware embarks on this exciting new chapter, we look forward to strengthening our collaboration."

