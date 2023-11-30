Hexaware Launches Amaze for Modernization in AWS Marketplace

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Hexaware Technologies recently announced the availability of its transformation platform, Amaze® for Modernization in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent vendors that make it easy to find, test, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This achievement accelerates the organization's journey to realize value across the entire cloud value chain and transform customer experiences by leveraging AWS services.

Commenting on the achievement, Srinivasan Panchapakesan, Corporate Vice President & Global Head - Amaze® Business & Cloud Transformation Delivery, at Hexaware Technologies said, "This year-long journey involved numerous technical iterations and rigorous validation by AWS. Integrating our services and implementing metering in AWS Marketplace for seamless automation posed significant challenges. Nevertheless, this milestone stands as a resounding endorsement of Amaze®, paving the way for an exciting opportunity to access Amaze® through a self-service Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) model in AWS Marketplace. This achievement owes its success to our relationship with AWS, vastly expanding our reach to a global customer base."

Hexaware's transformation engine, Amaze®, encompasses expediting applications' discovery, migration, and modernization, transferring them from data centers or computing environments to AWS. This can yield substantial cost savings, streamline operations, enhance availability and scalability, and it can mitigate technical debt.

Spelling out the impact of the achievement, Saurabh Rana, Senior Vice President & Global Head - Strategic Partnerships & Alliances at Hexaware Technologies said, "Availability in AWS Marketplace marks a significant leap for Hexaware in offering its customers a robust, cost-optimized, and scalable cloud adoption solution by leveraging AWS services. Customers can easily subscribe to Amaze® directly from AWS Marketplace and reduce their TCO, minimize migration and modernization risks, simplify the complexity of these processes, diminish the reliance on App SMEs for functional application insights, and instill IT agility to respond to evolving business needs swiftly."

From AWS Marketplace, enterprise customers can now subscribe to Amaze® SaaS platform services, including portfolio assessment, re-platforming, refactoring, and rearchitecting, to transform their applications of varying complexities to AWS Cloud Managed Services/Containers/Serverless Platforms as self-service models at attractive pricing with built-in limited support.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,900 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 45+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises across the world to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

