Himalaya Food International Ltd. Poised for Exponential Growth Amid "Liberation Day" Tariffs

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Himalaya Food International Ltd. (BSE: 526899 | HFIL) is uniquely positioned to capitalize on what may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity emerging from the recent "Liberation Day" tariffs announced by the Trump administration.

Amidst a surge of enquiries at its U.S. marketing office, the company has evolved a dynamic strategy to fill the vacuum created by the steep new tariffs, which are prompting a dramatic reconfiguration of global supply chains.

Strategic Advantage: Reaping the Benefits of Trump Tariffs

The evolving geopolitical landscape--especially U.S. tariffs targeting countries like China, Vietnam, Mexico, and Canada--is creating a significant opportunity for Himalaya Food International due to:

Shift in U.S. Sourcing Strategies:

Much higher tariffs on key frozen food imports from competitors have made India--and specifically Himalaya--a preferred alternative for U.S. buyers.

Robust Product Expertise:

Himalaya's deep domain knowledge of western-style frozen foods, built over decades, makes it a natural choice.

Long-standing U.S. Relationships:

With over 30 years of trusted ties to major American food service and retail chains, Himalaya is seeing increased demand for long-term volume contracts.

India's favorable tariff status enhances Himalaya's competitive edge, and with manufacturing in India and market access through its U.S.-based affiliate Himalaya International Inc. (DBA: Global Food Trade), the company is set for exponential growth.

Revival Strategy Backed by Capital Infusion

Himalaya has received SEBI approval for a Rs. 40 crore Rights Issue aimed at:

* Repaying its balance debt to a bank consortium led by SBI

* Strengthening its financial position

* Funding revival and growth initiatives

In a major milestone, the four-bank consortium has approved the balance OTS payment of Rs. 43 crore, with SBI sanctioning final payment by September 2025. This follows the company's recovery efforts after a devastating fire in May 2022.

Strengthening Production Capabilities

Himalaya Food International is one of India's leading integrated food processors, supplying to North America via its Cheyenne, Wyoming-based affiliate.

Key Manufacturing Facilities:

Vadnagar, Gujarat

* One of India's largest mushroom farms (30 MT/day).

* 55,000 TPA French fry & 12,000 TPA Frozen Appetiser line, imported from Europe, replacing fire-damaged infrastructure.

* Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh.

* Currently supports diversified appetiser production; operations will be relocated to Gujarat upon completion.

Riding the Global Processed Food Boom

India's food processing sector is gaining prominence as a key GDP contributor and export driver, aligned with global megatrends like health, wellness, and convenience. With a well-integrated global supply chain and a western-oriented frozen food product portfolio, Himalaya is:

* Strategically positioned to serve global food service giants.

* A trusted partner in delivering high-quality, tariff-advantaged products.

Forward-looking Statement

As global sourcing realigns in favor of trusted, cost-effective supply chains, Himalaya Food International Ltd. is poised to rise as a global leader in frozen and processed foods.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)