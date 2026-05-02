Hindware expands retail footprint with new Brand Store launch in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

VMPL

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], May 2: Hindware, India's leading bathware brand, has launched a new Brand Store in Srinagar, taking its total tally in the city to three and its presence across Jammu & Kashmir to 15 Brand Stores. Located at Alamgari Bazar, Shribhat, opposite Machami Sahib, the store MANS TRADING CO., operates as a Hindware Premiere Store for Bath & Tiles and as an Exclusive Store for appliances.

The store showcases Hindware's wide product range across faucets, sanitaryware, tiles, and appliances, including brands such as Hindware, Hindware Italian Collection (HIC), QUEO, Hindware Smart Appliances, and HIC Tiles. The integrated store format allows customers to explore a comprehensive range of contemporary designs, advanced technologies, and functional innovations under one roof.

Srinagar is witnessing steady growth in residential development, driven by urban expansion and increased renovation activity. Alongside this, there is a gradual shift towards well-designed, durable, and reliable home solutions. The launch of this new Brand Store is aligned with these evolving consumer preferences, offering customers direct access to trusted brands and quality-driven products backed by strong after-sales support.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nirupam Sahay, Chief Executive Officer, Hindware Limited, said, "Srinagar is an important market for us, with a growing preference for well-designed, high-quality home solutions. Expanding to three stores here is a conscious decision that reflects our confidence in the city's long-term potential and the strength of local demand. For us, it's about being closer to our customers, improving their overall experience and providing Sukoon in their lives, and continuing to build our presence in markets that are shaping the future of India's home solutions space."

"Hindware was built on a simple belief, that quality should never be a luxury. Decades later, that belief continues to guide us. Every new store is an extension of this commitment, bringing dependable craftsmanship and thoughtful design closer to customers in their own cities and neighbourhoods. Srinagar has been an important part of our journey, and we are proud to strengthen our presence here with a retail experience that reflects the Hindware standard," said Shashvat Somany, Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, Hindware Limited.

With a robust presence built over decades, Hindware today operates over 35,000 active retail touchpoints, with 500+ distributors covering 700+ districts, and 575+ strategically located Brand Stores nationwide. Underpinning this expansive network is a dedicated after-sales service infrastructure of 1,090+ trained technicians operating across 700+ districts, with a turnaround time of 24 hours in metro cities and 48 hours in upcountry regions.

About Hindware Limited

Hindware Limited, makers of the iconic 'Hindware' brand, is a leading building products company in India. It offers a comprehensive range of sanitaryware (bathware) and tiles solutions catering to a wide cross-section of consumers, with a strong portfolio of brands across the value chain, including QUEO, Hindware Italian Collection, and Hindware. The company's offerings also extend to Hindware Italian Collection Tiles and TRUFLO by Hindware, its plastic pipes and fittings business.

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