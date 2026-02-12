Hisense Inaugurates First Manufacturing Facility in India at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

NewsVoir

Sri City (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 12: Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, today inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India through a joint venture with Epack Manufacturing Technologies Private Limited (EMTPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Epack Durable Limited (EDL), at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. This landmark development marks a significant milestone in Hisense's India growth journey and underscores the company's long-term commitment to the Government of India's Make in India initiative.

Located within EDL's industrial park at Sri City, the newly built and commissioned Hisense (EMTPL) manufacturing facility spans a 10-acre campus and is situated alongside EDL's existing ODM manufacturing plant. Developed with an investment exceeding USD 30 million, the state-of-the-art facility represents a major step in Hisense's localisation strategy for India and will commence commercial production from February 2026 onwards. Once fully operational, the plant will exclusively manufacture Room Air Conditioners for Hisense India, accounting for 100% of the brand's RAC output in the country and significantly enhancing Hisense's local manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.

With pilot production already underway, the Sri City facility is being developed in a phased manner. Phase 1 is dedicated to Room Air Conditioners and will manufacture Hisense's flagship and global AC portfolio, including the F-Series, Eco Series, Intelli Perla Series, and the upcoming Intelli Pro Series. The initial installed capacity for Phase 1 stands at 0.75 million RAC units annually.

Phase 2, scheduled to commence in Q2 FY27, will expand the plant's manufacturing capabilities to include washing machines across top-load and front-load categories. Phase 3, planned for Q3 FY27, will further extend production to LED televisions.

Currently employing around 500 people, the plant is expected to generate employment for nearly 1,500 professionals over the next 12-24 months, with immediate recruitment underway across functions such as supply chain, finance, administration, technicians, and skilled manufacturing roles.

The facility will cater to both domestic and export markets, enabling faster distribution, improved supply-chain responsiveness, and reduced dependence on imports. Sri City has emerged as one of India's leading integrated manufacturing SEZs, hosting several global and domestic companies across electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors, making it a key hub for large-scale manufacturing and exports. Local manufacturing at the facility will also enhance cost efficiency and support more competitive pricing in India's fast-growing consumer durables market.

Commenting on the inauguration, Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India, said "The new facility represents a pivotal step in Hisense's evolution in India. Sri City allows us to strengthen our local production capabilities while aligning closely with the Make in India mission. This plant enables us to deepen control over quality, cost, and supply chains, while creating a strong platform to scale operations and customize products for Indian consumers. It reinforces our intent to build a locally rooted, manufacturing-led organisation in India."

Congratulating Hisense India, Ajay Singhania, Managing Director & CEO at Epack Durable, said "We at Epack Durable are proud to have partnered with Hisense India on its first manufacturing venture in India. This facility is a strong embodiment of the collaboration between Hisense's technology and Epack Durable's technical expertise in consumer durables. Adhering to global manufacturing standards, this facility will showcase India's production capabilities and strengthen the country's position as a preferred partner for global cos planning long-term expansion."

Prior to this investment, Hisense India operated through an import-led and partner-supported manufacturing model. The Sri City facility marks the company's transition towards a fully integrated local manufacturing presence, laying a strong foundation for future expansion, subject to market demand and business performance.

About Hisense

Hisense India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hisense Group, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances. The brand offers a wide range of products, including televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Present in over 160 countries, Hisense has maintained the No. 1 global position in the 100-inch-and-above TV segment for consecutive years (Omdia 2023-Q3 2025). As the Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide. In February 2026, Hisense inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing under the Make in India. The brand is rapidly expanding its offline presence in India through strong retail partnerships and customer-centric services.

Website: www.hisense-india.com.

