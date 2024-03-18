Honored at Bharat Dialogues Summit, Upendrra Rai, CMD and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express News Network, highlights the importance of Women's Empowerment

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 18: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the 'Bharat Dialogues: Women and Mental Health Summit and Awards 2024' was organized at the India International Center in New Delhi, where Upendrra Rai, CMD and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express News Network, was honored. Participating in this event, CMD Upendrra Rai shared his thoughts on women empowerment.

Special Status of Women in Sanatan Dharma

During his address, CMD Upendrra Rai highlighted the importance of women in Sanatan Dharma. He stated that in some beliefs, the conception of God is solely depicted as male, but Sanatan Dharma is unique, where the conception of God is in the form of Ardhanarishvara, representing both male and female energies. CMD Upendrra Rai further referenced Simone de Beauvoir's book "The Second Sex," stating that when the book was published, it created a stir worldwide. Simone's statement that "one is not born, but rather becomes, a woman" resonated deeply. He highlighted the fixed duties assigned to women in contrast to men, emphasizing the need for societal progression from such archaic views.

A Culture that Diminishes Women's Contributions Will Lead to Nuclear Wars

Chairman Upendrra Rai continued on this theme, stating, "I believe that cultures that diminish women's contributions will lead to nuclear wars. Because where women are given freedom to work, harmony naturally settles. Where men are put ahead, there breeds resentment, envy, and various forms of conflict."

Women Should Not Depend on Others to Make Decisions

Rai referenced Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia's book during his address, stating, "It is said that there is a time for war and a time for peace. In such circumstances, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia made a profound statement. He wrote a book in 9 volumes on Draupadi, a remarkable book about women. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia used to question how India would progress when half of the population was enslaved. She cannot even take a step without the approval of men. He used to say that my industrialist friend Birlaji's wife also could not make any decision against her husband's will." This implies that women, whether rich or poor, were dependent on their husbands for decision-making, hindering societal progress.

CMD Upendrra Rai raised a pertinent question, "If half of our population remains paralyzed, devoid of rights, and powerless, how can we as a society thrive?" The Bharat Dialogues program, held on International Women's Day, saw the presence of distinguished guests, facilitating extensive discussions on women's empowerment within society.

