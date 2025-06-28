HortiConnect India 2025 Set to Transform India's Horticulture Sector

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28: India's premier horticulture exhibition, HortiConnect India 2025, will be held from 25th to 27th September 2025 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Organized by HortiConnect Global Pvt Ltd, the event promises unmatched opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration in horticulture technology and innovation.

Exhibition Highlights:

* Over 250 exhibitors showcasing advanced solutions in protected cultivation, precision agriculture, IoT, irrigation, floriculture, and more.

* Expected attendance of more than 10,000 horticulture professionals, government officials, and industry leaders.

* Exclusive B2B meetings, expert-led workshops, and technology demonstrations.

Prominent Promoters and Advisors:

* S.K. Gutgutia, Founder, Florance Flora Group - renowned for pioneering innovations in floriculture and protected cultivation.

* Rajeeb Kumar Roy, Founder & MD, Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd - an authority in plasticulture, greenhouse technology, and agricultural innovations.

* Shrikant Bollapally, Founder of Vensai Floritech, a recognized leader in horticulture. He possesses extensive expertise in flower cultivation, with nearly 70 acres of greenhouse operations. He is also the Founding Director of Horticonnect.

Why Attend:

* Engage directly with global suppliers and buyers.

* Discover cutting-edge technology tailored for Indian conditions.

* Forge strategic partnerships to accelerate business growth.

HortiConnect India 2025 is poised to become a pivotal event shaping the future of India's horticulture sector.

For media inquiries and further details, contact:

HortiConnect Global Pvt Ltd

Tel: +91 91646 78631 | Email: support@horticonnectindia.com

