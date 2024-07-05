House of Lakme announces Two Additions to the 'Skin Stylist Range', a makeup x skincare collection, at a launch party in collaboration with Nykaa

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: Empowering consumers to embrace their natural beauty, House of Lakme - India's first skincare and makeup brand, in collaboration with Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle destination, has launched two exciting additions to their Skin Stylist collection - The Lakme Lumi Lit Shimmer Lotion and Lakme CC Tinted Serum. The ranges are a celebration of skincare hybrids, merging the potent benefits of hyaluronic acid with the allure of makeup for radiant, glowing skin.

The collection was unveiled at a captivating evening at St. Regis in Mumbai. The dynamic and interactive experience centered around the transformative power of the newly launched products showcasing the efforts of the House of Lakme and Nykaa.

The Lakme Lumi Lit Shimmer Lotion is the ultimate shimmer in a tube for your body! It will leave your skin adorned in a subtle, radiant sheen like stardust. Infused with the nourishing duo of glycerin and hyaluronic acid, the feather-light formula feels luxurious without weighing down on the skin. The Lakme CC tinted serum is a first-of-its-kind in India that is all set to redefine your daily beauty routine. Powered by 2% hyaluronic acid, the CC tinted serum blends like a dream to give you a second skin feel.

Commenting on the launch, Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakme said, "As the consumer of today is evolving, so are their beauty needs. With lives becoming more fast-paced, individuals are looking for multi-use products, that bring their ease to their routine. At Lakme, we recognize this need for effortless hybrids, combining two very key aspects of the user's beauty ritual - skincare x makeup. We call this collection your Skin Stylist - it features the Lakme Lumi Lit Shimmer Lotion and the Lakme CC Tinted Serum which instantly glams you up, while being cognizant of your skin care needs. We are delighted to partner with Nykaa to introduce these two additions to the Skin Stylist range."

Commenting on the collaboration, Nykaa spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with the House of Lakme, as we share a mutual belief in beauty's power to champion self-expression. The additions to the Skin Stylist collection embody our passion to deliver innovations that seamlessly blend skincare benefits with makeup artistry. This launch not only reflects Nykaa's vision to offer transformative beauty solutions but also reinforces our role as a leader in democratizing access to high performance makeup in India."

Graced by digital creators, influencers and opinion-makers from the world of beauty and fashion, the event spotlighted the power of skincare hybrids, while underscoring the capabilities of the newly launched products. The Skin Stylist range - CC tinted serum and Lumi Lit Shimmer Lotion can also be shopped online and across their stores in India.

The House of Lakme, is India's no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The brand has been the pioneer of the make-up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 with 1000+ SKUs that push the trendsetting envelope of beauty and fashion. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer's needs, the House of Lakme offers a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio, for fashionistas to embrace beauty unapologetically.

At Nykaa, we share one vision- to bring inspiration and joy to people everywhere, every day. Born out of a desire to make beauty a mainstream choice, the Nykaa journey began in 2012 as a digitally native, consumer-tech company.

Falguni Nayar's entrepreneurial leap with Nykaa, tapped into an underserved beauty retail market, disrupting the ecosystem and putting India in the global spotlight. Today, Nykaa has expanded its offerings to include lifestyle and B2B by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore.

Over the years, Nykaa has steadily captured the hearts of Indian consumers, ushering visits to both its online and 187 offline destinations and building loyal communities through engaging and educational content. Nykaa continues to build its house of brands with a sharp focus on innovation and consumer delight. Beauty brands such as Kay Beauty, Nykaa Naturals, Nykaa Cosmetics, and Wanderlust and fashion brands such as Nykd, Gajra Gang, Likha, RSVP and Pipa Bella, have become household names, as they consistently deliver on inspiration and high performing products to the consumers.

Nykaa's unwavering commitment to authenticity and customer centricity has made it the retailer of choice for international brands entering India. Nykaa's Global Store, a gateway into the world of coveted international brands, leverages the company's proven supply chain and marketing capabilities to offer a truly seamless shopping experience.

For its role in building India's beauty and lifestyle retail markets, Nykaa has been awarded several Indian and International accolades and was proudly featured in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies List.

