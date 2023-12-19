How EV Doctor is Revolutionising the EV Businesses

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: In the face of wavering FAME subsidies, a transformative technology is already reshaping the landscape of India's Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. EV Doctor, the latest innovation from Battery-Ok Technologies (formerly E-Vega), a solution poised to overcome critical challenges in EV production, service, and maintenance.

At the heart of India's transportation metamorphosis lies the electric vehicle, with EV Doctor leading the charge in this revolutionary journey. With a steadfast mission to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility, the company has unleashed a groundbreaking technology that not only addresses pressing battery concerns but also reshapes the entire EV panorama in India.

India's Electric Vehicle (EV) market is not merely growing; it is undergoing a rapid evolution, marking a profound shift towards sustainable transportation. Fueled by government subsidy initiatives, an upsurge in environmental awareness, and ongoing technological advancements, the EV market has gained formidable traction. The nation's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and breaking free from traditional fuel sources has resulted in a surge in electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, especially in urban areas. As India relentlessly prioritizes green mobility, the EV market stands on the precipice of continued evolution and a promising future.

Last year, several videos depicting smoke hazards from electric vehicles have gone viral on the internet, causing concern among potential buyers. The behavior of electric vehicles in Indian conditions is a topic of keen discussion, given the increasing number of incidents. In response to the growing concerns and incidents, many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are actively seeking solutions to prevent such hazards. The Ministry took the action by reaching out to the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) to conduct thorough investigations into these hazards. The majority of these incidents stem from improper battery functioning, with a high risk of thermal runaway leading to fires.

Unlike their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, electric vehicles are composed more of electronics than mechanical parts. This requires specific attention during operation, service, and maintenance. Challenges such as unskilled EV manpower, inadequate service networks, and uneven dealer coverage contribute to various problems and hazards in the electric vehicle sector.

Battery-Ok Technologies has birthed a state-of-the-art solution that instills confidence in the reliability of batteries and electric vehicles, thereby fostering trust among users. Founded by EV enthusiasts Shubham Mishra (Ex-Gensol), Ajay Vashisht (Ex-DRDO) aims to make EVs accessible everywhere. They started with building lithium battery packs, where they saw that everybody was using imported low quality chinese testers to check the EV batteries. They realised this problem and started working on it. After three years of unwavering dedication to research and development on lithium batteries, they developed this rapid and efficient system for EV diagnostics.

EV Doctor, an AI-based battery diagnostic system that assumes a pivotal role in ensuring efficient battery quality control and after-sales service for EV businesses. This ingenious technology not only addresses challenges in the production of EVs and batteries but also provides a swift system for battery servicing.

Equipped with an IoT hardware device to be seamlessly connected between the battery and charger, the EV Doctor can test any EV battery within 15 minutes, offering all crucial parameters through a mobile phone app. This indigenous innovation has been crafted to solve the unique challenges faced by EV businesses, distinguishing itself from alternative imported battery testing machines that consume extensive time and fail to provide essential insights into the lithium batteries utilized in electric vehicles (EVs).

The EV Doctor, a machine-learning-based device, has been meticulously designed to provide advanced EV analytics, warranty tracking, resale support, and risk mitigation for electric vehicle manufacturers and dealers. Leveraging physics-based state-space models and statistical approaches, it optimally diagnoses batteries and chargers, thereby facilitating appropriate servicing, efficient troubleshooting, and reliable lifecycle management.

Celebrated by thousands of EV businesses nationwide, EV Doctor has emerged as a key catalyst in the ascent of Electric Vehicles in India, leaving an indelible mark on the battery industry. This tool aspires to be an invaluable resource for EV OEMs, dealers, distributors, fleet operators, service centers, and financiers, ensuring a seamless transition to electric vehicles.

In the face of mounting EV hazards, inadequate maintenance, and disrupted supply chains, EV Doctor remains steadfast in its mission to enable a smoother EV transition. This unique tool, with its rapid testing capabilities, empowers distributors and users to maintain their electric vehicles effectively.

Accolades for this groundbreaking technology have poured in from eminent personalities such as Nitin Gadkari (Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India), S. Jaishankar (Minister of External Affairs of India), Ashwini Vaishnav (Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology), and many other respected figures.

The introduction of EV Doctor by Battery-Ok Technologies marks a significant stride towards enhancing the reliability and safety of electric vehicles. As the EV market continues its robust growth, transformative tools like EV Doctor are poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless production and maintenance of these electric vehicles, steering India towards a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)