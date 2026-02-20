How the VinFast VF 6 Is Winning Over Women Drivers in India

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 20: With surround view, smart safety systems and strong warranties, the VF 6 helps drivers, especially women, manage India's roads with a little more ease and a lot more confidence.

On a humid Tuesday evening in Chennai, Ananya crawls along Cathedral Road, negotiating what can only be described as a live-action obstacle course. Scooters skim past her mirrors. An auto rickshaw darts in like it owns the lane. A delivery van brakes abruptly, because of course it does.

She taps a button, glances at the 360-degree surround view on her screen, and slides neatly into a tight parking slot outside her daughter's dance class.

"I used to circle the block three times before parking," she says. "Now I just park."

Ananya drives the VinFast VF 6, which was a gift from her husband on their sixth wedding anniversary. For her, the switch was initially just a chance to try something new. But over time, it has become something more, almost as if it were designed for the kind of daily negotiations Indian women drivers make on the road.

Safety In Numbers, And More

In January, the VF 6 earned a full 5-star rating from India's Bharat NCAP, the country's official crash test programme, scoring 27.13 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 44.41 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. In side impact tests, it delivered full marks for adult and child occupants.

For many women, safety is not an abstract concept. "If I am driving my six-year-old across the city, I want reassurance that the car is safe," says Ananya. "Crash ratings matter. A lot."

The VF 6 backs that up with 7 airbags, including curtain airbags, and a reinforced structure that showed its mettle in the Bharat NCAP frontal impact test.

Safety also means surviving what is outside the car: Delhi's winter smog. Bengaluru's construction dust. Mumbai's humidity. The VF 6 addresses this with a PM1.0 air filter and air ionizer on select variants. It sounds technical, but the effect is immediate. For women driving with children or elderly family members, cabin air quality is part of everyday health management, less coughing, fewer complaints from the back seat.

For the long term, the VF 6 offers a 7 year or 160,000 km vehicle warranty and an 8 year unlimited kilometre battery warranty in Asia markets. Long coverage reduces financial anxiety, especially for first-time EV buyers.

See Everything With 360-Degree View

If one feature comes up again and again, it is the 360-degree Surround View Monitor.

In dense traffic, spatial awareness is survival. The bird's eye view stitches together feeds from multiple cameras, showing scooters, stray dogs, low boundary walls, and unpredictable pedestrians. In practical terms, this reduces stress and the likelihood of minor scrapes that turn into major repair bills. Add Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Automatic Emergency Braking on higher variants, and the car quietly compensates for what Indian traffic throws at you. A VF 6 owner may not control the biker who appears out of nowhere, but the car certainly helps level the playing field.

The VF 6 offers selectable drive modes and a steering system tuned to be light at low speeds and stable at higher speeds. In city conditions, that lighter steering reduces fatigue during parking and tight U turns. It also comes with 190 mm ground clearance and a compact 4.2 metre length, a sweet spot for navigating broken roads and narrow lanes without feeling oversized.

Recognition Beyond the Showroom

In December 2025 and early 2026, the VF 6 kept showing up on India's automotive awards lists, which is usually a good sign that something is working. At the Autocar India Awards 2026, it won "Value for Money Car of the Year," recognised for its strong balance of pricing, equipment and everyday usability. At the Auto9 Awards 2026, the VF 6 was honoured again for its overall proposition, alongside VinFast's brand win for "New Entrant of the Year." More recently, at the Auto Excellence Awards 2026, it secured "Value for Money EV of the Year," further cementing its reputation as a smart, well-equipped electric SUV at an accessible price point.

These awards, from respected Indian industry programmes, underscore the VF 6's ability to combine practical appeal with real-world performance and competitive positioning across multiple independent evaluations.

A Shift in Who Is at the Wheel

As the ones who hold up half the sky, women can and should be part of the EV adoption curve, ideally as the ones asking the tough questions at the showroom. In that context, and in line with VinFast's vision of "EV for all," the VF 6 does not sideline women. It makes its case not with a single headline feature, but with a combination of safety credentials, 360 degree visibility, adaptive steering, air filtration, and a long warranty that come together as a coherent daily tool.

Ananya sums it up as she pulls out of her parking spot with a quick glance at the surround view.

"I do not feel like I am managing the car," she says. "I feel like it is helping me manage the road."

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. The company is rapidly expanding its global distribution network and manufacturing capabilities with facilities in Vietnam, India, and planned operations in the United States.

The company's Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu represents a $500 million investment and will produce 150,000 vehicles annually when fully operational, creating approximately 3,500 direct jobs.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in

