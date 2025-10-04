HSBC India Unveils a State-of-the-art Branch in Hyderabad's HITEC City Targeting Affluent Indians

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4: HSBC India today announced the opening of its branch office in HITEC City, Hyderabad, marking a strategic move to strengthen its presence in one of India's most dynamic economic hubs. Spanning approximately 5,600 sq. ft., the relocated branch in HITEC City from Raj Bhavan Road marks a significant milestone as HSBC India continues to strengthen its presence to serving the financial needs of India's growing affluent and internationally-oriented customer base as the leading international bank in the country.

HITEC City, a prominent technology and business hub, is home to leading multinational corporations, IT parks, and SEZs, making it one of Hyderabad's most sought-after micro-markets. Its strategic location and excellent connectivity have positioned it as a magnet for global businesses and talent. Hyderabad has been emerging as a preferred destination for new corporate entrants to India1, boasting 16% of the Grade-A office space among India's top six cities2. Home to many multinational corporations and 16% of Global Capabilities Centers (GCCs) in the country, Hyderabad is considered one of the fastest-growing GCC hubs in the country3. Driven by technology, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors, Hyderabad houses 19,800 millionaire households, making up 38% of Telangana's total millionaire households4. Currently HSBC banks 46% of all MNCs present in India and over 500 GCCs.

The new branch is designed to cater to the unique financial needs of the tech-savvy, affluent and globally connected community in Hyderabad. It offers a comprehensive suite of services, including bespoke wealth solutions, specialized relationship managers, global private banking expertise, and access to HSBC's extensive international network. The branch also provides commercial banking and global banking and markets capabilities.

Adding a touch of luxury, the Premier Lounge within the branch has been designed by celebrated interior designer Gauri Khan, offering an exclusive and sophisticated banking experience.

Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, "Innovation is driving wealth creation in India, and at HSBC, we are committed to supporting this growth by expanding our footprint in key markets. HITEC City is the ideal location for our ultra-modern branch, which combines HSBC's world-class offerings, international network, and personalized services. For multinational companies, GCCs and international-minded affluent Indians, HSBC remains the preferred bank. By nurturing and supporting the financial aspirations of globally-minded individuals and businesses in Hyderabad, we aim to contribute to the broader prosperity of India's evolving economy."

Located in the RMZ Spire building, the branch features a Premier area, retail banking space, and back-office facilities for HSBC employees. Designed with luxurious interiors and a dedicated coffee lounge, the branch offers a range of services, including banking transactions, wealth management solutions, international account opening assistance, lending services, and ATM facilities.

To celebrate the inauguration, HSBC India will host a two-day event featuring an exciting lineup of celebrities from Bollywood and the hospitality industry, bringing together customers and employees for a memorable experience.

The branch will operate from Monday to Saturday (excluding 2nd and 4th Saturdays) between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

With this new relocated branch, HSBC India reaffirms its position as the leading international bank in the country, committed to delivering exceptional services and solutions to its customers.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 26 branches across 14 cities.

HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with around 44,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn at 30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

