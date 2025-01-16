HSG Laser Tops India's Laser Cutting Industry Sales in 2024, Announces Enhanced Localization Services and Construction of a Super Factory

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 16: In 2024, HSG Laser once again demonstrated outstanding performance in India's laser cutting machine industry. According to India's laser cutting machine import data, HSG has maintained a clear lead in sales for the second consecutive year. To date, the company has provided high-quality laser cutting equipment and comprehensive solutions to over 2,000 customers in India, highlighting its strong foothold in the market and laying a solid foundation for future growth.

Building on its success in the Indian market, HSG's Global Operations Center in Chicago has announced plans to further strengthen its localized service network in India and accelerate the deployment of production facilities. By delivering more efficient and higher-quality services, HSG is committed to supporting the transformation and upgrading of India's metal forming industry.

"Since entering the Indian market in 2012, HSG has established a local operations team, built strong partnerships, and earned its place as an industry leader through exceptional product quality and customer service. In 2024, once again achieving the top spot in industry sales demonstrates the high trust Indian customers place in HSG," said the head of HSG's Chicago Global Operations Center. "Looking ahead to 2025, we are confident in the growth potential of the Indian market. We aim to further deepen collaboration between the U.S. and India in the metal forming sector, leveraging our success in the U.S. market to empower our Indian customers. Additionally, we will introduce cutting-edge technology and innovative applications from HSG's Global R & D Center in Tokyo, helping Indian enterprises enhance production efficiency and expand into broader international markets."

The spokesperson also revealed that HSG plans to invest $10 million in the construction of a new super factory in India to expand its global production facility network. This strategic initiative is not only aimed at better serving Indian customers but also at creating local job opportunities and tax revenues, actively contributing to the sustainable development of the regional economy.

The spokesperson further emphasized that as a company with a global vision, HSG is committed to fully complying with local laws and regulations while advancing its localization efforts. By attracting high-level local talent and resources, the company will continue to optimize its service and manufacturing capabilities, further advancing India's metal forming industry while solidifying its position as a leader in the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599823/image.jpg

