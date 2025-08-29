HSNC University's Fit Bharat Club Hosts 24-hour, 114 Km Tribute Run Honouring Fauja Singh's Enduring Legacy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 29: In a heartfelt celebration of perseverance, strength and the unyielding human spirit, Fit Bharat Club of Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNC University), Mumbai, a State Public University successfully organised a 24-hour, 114-kilometre Tribute Run on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day. The event honoured the remarkable life of Fauja Singh (1911-2025), the world's oldest marathon runner and an enduring symbol of grit, fitness and longevity.

The run was flagged off from the KC College campus on 14th August 2025 at 8:00 a.m by Dr. Tejashree Shanbhag, Principal KC College and concluded 24 hours later, on 15thAugust, at the University's Worli campus. Each of the 114 kilometres symbolised a year of Fauja Singh's inspiring journey, from a humble farmer in Punjab to a global fitness icon. Participants ran in loops from KC College to Babulnath before heading to the finish line at the University.

A total of 27 participants took part, including students, faculty, alumni and fitness enthusiasts from across the city. Some ran in teams, while seasoned runners covered longer stretches solo. The event was marked by camaraderie, determination and shared sense of purpose and where every step taken served as a heartfelt tribute to Fauja Singh's extraordinary legacy.

At the felicitation ceremony, Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor of HSNC University said, "This special run dedicated to the legendary Fauja Singh, was a powerful tribute to a man who defied limitations and inspired generations. Through the Fit Bharat Club, we are not only promoting academic excellence but also fostering physical and emotional well-being among our students and staff. It also reinforces an important message to our students, that holistic growth, encompassing mind, body and spirit, is the true foundation of meaningful education."

Dr. Bagla reflected on the deeper significance of the event, noting that Fauja Singh's life serves as a timeless reminder that age is never a barrier when one possesses determination and strength of heart. She emphasised that the run was not merely about distance, but about celebrating Singh's enduring legacy of discipline, positivity and perseverance. She also highlighted the role of the Fit Bharat Club as a dynamic platform that channels the energy of the HSNC community into healthy, purposeful activities. Its initiatives, she said, are a reflection of the University's commitment to holistic education, blending intellectual growth with physical fitness and emotional resilience. Dr. Bagla expressed deep pride in the dedication, enthusiasm and spirit with which the club continues to motivate and uplift the HSNC community.

At 8:45 a.m. on Independence Day, the runners completed their final stretch and returned to a triumphant welcome. They were warmly felicitated with medals by Vice Chancellor Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla and Provost Mr. Anil Harish, who commended their unwavering determination and celebrated the collective spirit that defined the event.

The felicitation ceremony served as a fitting and memorable conclusion to the 114 Km Tribute Run, more than just a physical achievement, it stood as a symbolic tribute to India's freedom, enduring resilience and the inspiring legacy of Fauja Singh.

Mr. Mayur Dumasia, Assistant Professor and participant, said, "This run was a deeply personal experience. Covering 114 km in 24 hours was tough, but every step reminded me of Fauja Singh's incredible grit. His journey shows that endurance is as much mental as it is physical. Running alongside our students, alumni and colleagues made it truly unforgettable."

With this event, HSNC University reaffirmed its commitment to holistic education, one that nurtures not only the mind, but also the body and spirit, drawing inspiration from icons like Fauja Singh, who exemplify fitness, determination and hope.

