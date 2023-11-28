Huntr and goBetter: Pioneering a New Era in Blue-Collar Workforce Management

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: Huntr, a leading HR and employment technology provider, and BetterPlace, a prominent HRMS service provider, are proud to announce their strategic partnership poised to reshape the blue-collar job market. The collaboration between Huntr and BetterPlace's HRMS platform goBetter, aims to simplify and enhance the employment process for blue-collar workers.

At the heart of this partnership is the introduction of an end-to-end solution, tailored specifically for blue-collar enterprises. By offering a comprehensive range of services, from hiring to offboarding, the partnership ensures that job seekers have better access to opportunities, and businesses benefit from streamlined operations. In a post-COVID world, where safety and security are paramount, the partnership ensures the creation of a secure migration pathway for job candidates, providing them with confidence and reliability throughout the employment process.

With infrastructure investments driving changes in the job market, this partnership will help meet the growing demand for blue-collar workers, particularly in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration will address the unique challenges and opportunities in this dynamic market.

Samuel Joy Cherian, CEO of Huntr said, "Our partnership with goBetter is rooted in a shared vision to create a transformative solution for blue-collar enterprises. We aim to revolutionize workforce management, making it seamless and accessible for all. This partnership represents a significant step towards realizing this vision."

Sandeep Uberoi, Group President BetterPlace, "With goBetter we are committed to providing end-to-end solutions to our customers tto manage their blue collar workers, and this partnership with Huntr is a testament to our dedication. It opens new possibilities for profitability and growth, and it reinforces our mission to meet the ever-evolving needs of the market."

The immediate plan for this partnership involves working closely with pilot customers, gaining invaluable insights, and refining the solutions to meet the evolving demands in the Saudi market and across the Middle East. Both Huntr and BetterPlace are excited about the potential this partnership holds. It aligns with their shared mission of providing comprehensive, scalable solutions to customers while also paving the way for profitability and investor exit.

Huntr (Techstars '22) is a blue-collar worker marketplace that helps enterprises (companies with 2k+ employees) connect with service providers such as government and training partners to source, manage, and onboard a large volume of job-ready workforce

(think rippling/lever/workday for the blue-collar workforce). Our platform saves enterprises millions of dollars in attrition costs by enabling candidates to be trained and onboarded in under 30 days (compared to legacy systems that take 2-3 months). Since launch, our marketplace has enabled our service providers, such as government and training partners, to recruit 3k+ candidates for companies such as Amazon, Dubai Airport, and Abu Dhabi Airport. Huntr has been featured in World Bank, Wired, YourStory, and Gulf Business and was nominated as one of the best startups in Dubai for the GBTech Awards in October 2022.

Founded in 2015, BetterPlace is Asia's largest SaaS and frontline workforce management platform which is solving some of the toughest challenges enterprises face when it comes to their frontline workforce management with their unified tech platform goBetter. goBetter is the world's most robust horizontal tech-stack optimized by GenAI. goBetter has product solutions that solve complex human capital management problems with core HRMS solutions like Vendor management and Compliance, Hire ATS, Onboarding, Verification, Attendance, Rostering and Payroll and Skilling for very large frontline workforces. These modules manage and optimize the entire frontline worker lifecycle. With operations in India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the UAE, the company has more than 30 million workers employed across 1500 companies on its platform.

