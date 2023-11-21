Hyd-based Biofactor eyes global market with 'Belom' foliar nutriments

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21: Hyderabad-based Biofactor, which is into the manufacturing of bio-fertilisers and vital macro and micronutrients, has made yet another big stride in research by strengthening its highly-efficient foliar nurtimation product, 'Belom', which now facilitates improved crop yields in drought and other abiotic stress conditions in commercial and seasonal crops.

Biofactor (Biofac Inputs Private Limited) is the world's first manufacturer of Metabolite Assisted Micron Sized (MAMS) nutrimation has launched the product and grabbed the market attention in a short span of time.

LN Reddy, founder of Biofactor, said that the latest research carried out across the country on improved version of Belom series products showed that they yielded excellent results even in drought and other abiotic conditions. He said that using the MAMS technology in foliar nutrimation has 13 vital nutrients required by plants and crops.

Going global..

LN Reddy said that the modernised 'Belom' series of products will be taken to the doorsteps of farmers around the world. "These products can be used for all types of crops. The commercial crops which were grown in the rain-fed regions using Belom series offered excellent quality and quantitative yields. Farmers can cultivate crops at low cost using Belom series even in drought conditions and seasons. Research studies showed that yields increased by 20-30 per cent by using Belom series. Belom series induced systemic resistance to crops against various diseases and sucking pest ".

The Biofactor's Research and Development Division was approved by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) to carry out research ahead.

Over 1 lakh farmers used..

LN Reddy further revealed that more than one lakh farmers from across the country are already using 'Belom' series products with foliar nutrimation technology. The company carried out research on crops like paddy, maize, tomato, brinjal, marigold, chilli and cotton in various areas and seasons across the country.

Biofactor signed an MoU with Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (CIRCOT) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to commercialize nano zinc suspension production technology. BIOFACTOR was established in 2014, now its presence in 16 states with 650 employees and strong dealer network of over 3,500 across the country. It owns 35 proprietary strains in probiotics and 8 patents in nanotechnology.

