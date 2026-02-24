Hyderabad's Ethika Insurance Wins International Insurtech Award -- Proof That India Can Redefine Employee Benefits for Asia

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23: At a time when most Indian insurance brokers are still navigating the transition from paper to PDF, Ethika Insurance Broking has leapfrogged the conversation entirely -- earning international recognition for building something Asia's insurance industry has rarely seen: an employee benefits ecosystem anchored in technology, empathy, and measurable happiness.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce has recognized Ethika Insurance Broking at the 6th Emerging Asia Insurance Conclave, held in Thailand, with the award for Best Innovations Led by Technology & Insurtech -- General Insurance (India). The conclave brings together insurers, brokers, regulators, and Insurtech leaders from across high-growth Asian markets -- making this recognition a signal to the region, not just the country.

"Insurance should not start at hospitalization. It should start at happiness. This recognition tells us the world is ready for that idea."

-- Susheel Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Ethika Insurance Broking

For Susheel Agarwal, who built Ethika entirely without external funding -- 100% bootstrapped and profitable since inception -- the Thailand recognition is less about a trophy and more about a thesis being validated on a global stage.

A Company Built on a Radical Premise

Group Health Insurance in India has historically been a procurement exercise. Companies negotiated premiums in January, filed claims in March, and wondered why their employees didn't feel more cared for. The broker was a middleman. The insurer was a black box. And the employee -- the person the policy was actually meant to protect -- was the last person considered in the conversation.

Ethika was founded to dismantle this model.

Starting from Hyderabad's Kondapur -- the same zip code that houses some of India's largest tech companies -- Ethika built its philosophy around one question: what would employee benefits look like if we designed them from the employee's experience outward, rather than from the policy document inward?

The answer took shape as three interlocking pillars that now define Ethika's model:

* Technology that eliminates friction -- the Ethika OS™, a proprietary benefits management platform that enables HR teams to manage employee benefits in minutes, and gives employees a single mobile interface for enrollment, claims, wellness, and coverage.

* Claims that feel like care -- the Red Carpet Claims Assistance model, which deploys dedicated specialists to guide employees through hospitalization rather than routing them through call centers. The goal, as Ethika puts it internally: claims assistance that earns thank-you notes, not just approvals.

* Benefits that go beyond the hospital -- the Employee Happiness Insurance framework, which embeds unlimited doctor consultations, mental health counseling, financial and legal support, nutrition programs, preventive checkups, and wellbeing workshops directly into the Group Health Insurance umbrella. Creating a perceived annual benefit value of ₹28,000 to ₹72,000 per employee.

The Numbers Behind the Philosophy

In an industry where client retention averages 60-70%, Ethika holds 92%. In a sector where broker reviews are rarely sought and almost never flattering, Ethika has earned a 4.9-star rating from over 3,000 Google reviews -- a distinction no other insurance broker in India currently holds. The company covers over 2,00,000 lives across 600+ corporate clients and settles more than 1,000 claims every month.

These are not startup metrics. They are the outcomes of a company that chose depth over scale, service over growth-hacking, and genuine care over sales-first thinking.

What 'Employee Happiness Insurance' Actually Means

The most misunderstood aspect of Ethika's model is also its most powerful. When Ethika talks about 'Employee Happiness Insurance,' it is not describing a branding exercise. It is describing a structural shift in what Group Health Insurance delivers.

Traditional GHI activates when something goes wrong -- when an employee is hospitalized, when a claim is filed, when a crisis occurs. Ethika's model activates every day, with wellness touchpoints, mental health support, financial counseling, and preventive care that make the policy feel alive to the employee -- not just relevant in a hospital corridor.

"When organizations start solving employee personal problems, employees start solving business problems. That is the direct link between benefits design and business outcomes." -- Susheel Agarwal

The result is measurable: companies that implement Ethika's Happiness Ecosystem report stronger talent retention, higher benefit program awareness, and -- crucially -- fewer claims, because prevention was built into the design from the start.

Bootstrapped in India. Recognized Across Asia.

The Emerging Asia Insurance Conclave is not a participation award. It convenes decision-makers from insurance markets across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the broader emerging Asia corridor -- markets where the intersection of technology, underinsurance, and rapid workforce growth makes the question of employee benefits design existential, not optional.

For a 100% India-built, India-funded company to stand on that stage is, in itself, a statement about what Indian Insurtech can achieve without Silicon Valley capital or global backing.

Ethika holds IRDAI Certificate No. 574 and is a proud member of the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI). It operates with full regulatory compliance, a published Quality Policy, and the kind of institutional integrity that enterprise clients require and rarely find at this level of service.

What This Means for India's CHROs and HR Leaders

For the HR leaders and CFOs who manage Group Health Insurance decisions in Indian companies, the Ethika model offers a fundamentally different question to ask their current broker: are you building us an ecosystem, or selling us a policy?

The difference shows up in claims turnaround times, employee NPS scores, benefit program utilization rates, and ultimately, in whether your people feel looked after -- or just covered.

Companies that have partnered with Ethika consistently report that the shift from a traditional broker to an employee benefits ecosystem partner changes the internal conversation about HR investment -- from cost center to strategic asset.

"Most brokers sell policies. We build ecosystems. The award from Thailand tells us that distinction matters -- not just in India, but across Asia."

-- Susheel Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Ethika Insurance Broking

About Ethika Insurance Broking

Ethika Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. is a technology-led employee benefits partner headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Founded on the principle that insurance should begin at employee happiness -- not hospitalization -- Ethika serves 600+ corporate clients, covers 2,00,000+ lives, and settles 1,000+ claims monthly. The company is 100% bootstrapped, profitable from inception, and holds a 4.9-star rating from over 3,000 Google reviews.

IRDAI Certificate No: 574 | License valid till August 7, 2028 | Member, IBAI

For media enquiries or partnership discussions: www.ethika.co.in | +91 7559 7559 57

