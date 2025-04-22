Hyderabad to Host India\'s First-Ever Global Flooring Solutions Expo (GFLOOR EXPO) from 7-9 November 2025

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 22: Hyderabad will play host to India's premier exhibition for the flooring industry--the Global Flooring Solutions Expo (GFLOOR EXPO)--scheduled to take place from 7th to 9th November 2025 at HITEX Exhibition Centre.

Organised by Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Ltd. (HITEX), GFLOOR EXPO will be a comprehensive B2B platform that brings together the entire flooring value chain. From manufacturers and suppliers to architects, designers, consultants, and contractors, the event aims to connect key industry players and showcase innovations that are shaping the future of flooring.

"Flooring plays a vital role in the performance, safety, and aesthetics of any built environment, yet it rarely gets the spotlight it deserves," said Mr. Srikanth T.G., Business Head, HITEX. "GFLOOR EXPO is our initiative to change that--by creating a focused event that promotes innovation, sustainability, and collaboration within the flooring industry."

A Broad Range of Flooring Solutions on Display

With over 100 exhibitors expected, the expo will feature the latest solutions across industrial, commercial, residential, and specialty flooring categories. Key focus areas include:

* Industrial Flooring: Epoxy, PU, ESD, anti-slip, and heavy-duty flooring

* Commercial & Residential Flooring: Tiles, vinyl, wooden, marble, laminate, and carpets

* Sports & Recreational Flooring: Turf, courts, gym flooring, modular tiles

* Eco-Friendly Options: Bamboo, cork, recycled rubber, and sustainable materials

* Tools & Technologies: Installation systems, adhesives, levelling compounds, polishing and maintenance tools and many more.

Thought Leadership at GFLOOR Summit 2025

A key feature of the event will be the GFLOOR Summit 2025, a national conference taking place on 8th November with the theme: "Future of Flooring: Innovation, Integration & Impact."

The summit will include keynote sessions, panel discussions, and case studies that explore both challenges and emerging trends in the sector. Key topics will cover smart flooring systems, moisture control, BIM integration, high-performance materials, and sustainable flooring innovations.

The summit will welcome 15+ industry experts and over 100 delegates, including senior professionals from the construction, real estate, infrastructure, and interior design sectors.

"This summit is a unique opportunity to gain insights from both technical and creative experts in the flooring domain," said Mr. Vinoth Sasidharan, Group Head - Own Shows Division, HITEX. "It's designed to foster meaningful conversations that inspire real change."

A Timely Opportunity for a Rapidly Evolving Market

With India's booming infrastructure and real estate sectors, the demand for high-performance and sustainable flooring solutions is at an all-time high. Yet, the country has lacked a dedicated platform for this industry--until now.

GFLOOR EXPO 2025 fills that gap, offering flooring professionals a place to network, explore new technologies, and discover solutions for diverse projects. More than 5,000 business visitors are expected to attend, including builders, architects, interior designers, engineers, facility managers, procurement heads, and dealers.

Registration Now Open

Exhibitor slots, visitor registration, and summit delegate passes are now open. To participate or learn more, visit https://gfloorexpo.in/.

About GFLOOR EXPO

GFLOOR EXPO is India's only B2B exhibition dedicated to flooring systems and technologies. Organised by HITEX, the event brings together key stakeholders in the flooring industry to connect, learn, and grow. From cutting-edge materials to installation tools, the expo highlights every aspect of flooring for today's evolving market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)