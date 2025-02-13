Hydration, Employment, Empowerment - Coca-Cola India's Maha Kumbh Story

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 13: As millions gather for the Maha Kumbh 2025, Coca-Cola India is strengthening its commitment to local communities through a dynamic retail network, employment generation, and women's entrepreneurship. By enabling thousands of local vendors, retailers, and waste workers, the company is not just providing hydration but also creating lasting economic opportunities.

At the heart of this impact is Coca-Cola India's retail and distribution ecosystem. Aligned with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to enhance Uttar Pradesh's economic growth and global prominence, Coca-Cola India, along with SLMG Beverages, has stationed 500 hydration carts operated by local vendors. These carts ensure easy access to beverages while empowering small businesses. Additionally, coolers at food courts and retail outlets ensure chilled beverages, boosting sales and incomes for local vendors.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President of India Operations at Coca-Cola India, said, "The Maha Kumbh is not just a cultural phenomenon--it is a massive economic engine, made possible through the Uttar Pradesh government's proactive planning and support for businesses. This has enabled our retail ecosystem to serve millions of visitors efficiently while fostering economic growth. With the deep market expertise of our bottling partner SLMG Beverages, we are ensuring seamless availability of our beverages while creating economic opportunities for vendors and entrepreneurs. From hydration carts to cooler deployment to retail outlets, this model is driving local employment, strengthening businesses, and contributing to socio-economic growth at scale."

Costin Mandrea, Chief Executive Officer, SLMG Beverages, said, "At SLMG Beverages, we are enhancing the Maha Kumbh 2025 experience by leveraging our robust retail and distribution network. Through strategic partnerships with food courts, retail outlets, and hydration carts, we are ensuring hydration for visitors. This approach not only optimizes supply chain efficiency but also empowers local vendors, drives economic growth, and creates job opportunities, aligning with our shared commitment with Coca-Cola India to generate a lasting community impact."

Women entrepreneurs are also at the forefront of this initiative. With access to training for over 5,000 women retailers across UP, women are managing hydration carts and retail counters--transforming seasonal ventures into sustainable economic independence.

Mala Goswami from Prayagraj shared her experience of operating a hydration cart, "I've been running this cart, selling crates of water bottles daily. The hydration cart has become my primary source of income during the Maha Kumbh. It's supporting my family's livelihood."

Another hydration cart vendor, Pooja Goswami, from Prayagraj, expressed, "I come from a humble background, this cart has provided a steady income, helping my family manage our living with dignity. It's allowed me to balance work and home responsibilities much better."

In alignment with its global sustainability goals, Coca-Cola India has implemented several eco-friendly initiatives at the Maha Kumbh. Installation of Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) at the festival grounds make sustainability seamless, while waste workers, boatmen, and volunteers receive jackets crafted from recycled PET bottles--just one of the ways, the company is making its commitment felt locally.

These efforts exemplify a broader vision of creating shared value through economic empowerment, inclusive growth, and environmental responsibility, leaving a lasting impact on the region.

About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages for Life', offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and juice beverages. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee and organic green tea-based beverage- Honest Tea amongst its range of coffee and Tea. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619613/Coca_Cola_India_Maha_Kumbh.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570750/5054717/Coca_Cola_India_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)