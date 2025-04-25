IAS Gurukul Sociology Optional by Pranay Aggarwal Programme Delivers Outstanding Results in UPSC CSE 2024

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 25: IAS Gurukul, a leading institute for UPSC Sociology Optional preparation, has once again demonstrated its academic excellence with remarkable results in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Under the expert mentorship of renowned faculty member Pranay Aggarwal, the institute's students have secured top ranks in the latest exam cycle.

Among the successful candidates trained at IAS Gurukul, several have made it to the top ranks, including:

* Lavanya Gaur (AIR 57)

* Neelesh Goyal (AIR 77)

* Reenu Anna Mathew (AIR 81)

* Prastuti Upadhaya (AIR 84)

* Abhinav Sharma (AIR 130)

* Divyanshi Agrawal (AIR 249)

* Parul Chauhan (AIR 434)

* Indu Bala (AIR 541)

* Srishti Gupta (AIR 728)

* Ashwini Dubey (AIR 760)

* Mayank Bhushan Singh (AIR 804)

* Seema Kumari (AIR 823)

* Siddharth Rao Gautam (AIR 898)

* Gaurav Sabharwal (AIR 914)

* Gopinath Sahoo (AIR 971)

A spokesperson for the institute shared that the consistent results reflect the institute's commitment to quality education, individual mentorship, and exam-specific strategy.

Pranay Aggarwal's Role in Academic Success

Pranay Aggarwal, the academic head and lead Sociology faculty at IAS Gurukul, has played a pivotal role in designing the curriculum, guiding classroom instruction, and personally mentoring aspirants. With his sociological insights and exam-oriented teaching style, he has helped hundreds of candidates not only understand the subject but also develop answer writing techniques tailored for the UPSC Mains.

"The key to success in Sociology Optional lies in conceptual clarity, current relevance, and writing answers that reflect sociological thinking. At IAS Gurukul, we train students to do exactly that," said Aggarwal.

Features of the Sociology Programme at IAS Gurukul

* Expert-led classes with a focus on Paper I and Paper II integration

* Conceptual clarity and emphasis of key thinkers and concepts

* Regular answer writing and a rigorous test series with personalized feedback

* Current affairs linkage

* Online and offline classes for flexibility and access

* Personal Mentorship based on strengths and weaknesses of each student

The institute also provides access to free resources like high-quality mock interviews, UPSC toppers' strategies and interesting sociology lectures. These are available on the institute's official YouTube channel: Subscribe - IAS GURUKUL YouTube Channel

Student Testimonials and Reviews

Many of the successful candidates have spoken positively about their experience at IAS Gurukul. From first-time aspirants to repeaters, the feedback highlights the personalized attention, high-quality study material, and actionable feedback on test performance.

"IAS Gurukul helped me find direction in a subject that initially felt vast. The classes were focused and interactive, and the feedback helped me improve after every test," shared one of the selected candidates.

Admissions Open for 2025-26 Batch

IAS Gurukul has announced that admissions are open for Sociology Optional batches targeting UPSC 2025 and 2026. New offline and online batches are starting from 2 June 2025. With a hybrid model offering both in-person and online learning, the institute continues to attract aspirants from across India.

Candidates interested in learning more about the Sociology programme can visit the official website of IAS Gurukul i.e. www.iasgurukul.com

About IAS Gurukul

IAS Gurukul is one of India's premier coaching institutes for Sociology Optional in UPSC CSE, founded with the vision to combine academic rigor with practical exam strategy. Over the years, the institute has built a reputation for producing consistently high results, particularly in the Sociology optional subject.

Led by Pranay Aggarwal, the institute's student-first approach, high-quality pedagogy, and emphasis on answer writing have helped aspirants from all backgrounds secure ranks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination with Sociology as their optional.

IAS Gurukul Sociology Optional by Pranay Aggarwal

New Delhi, India

WhatsApp: +91-9999693744

Website: www.iasgurukul.com

Email: mail@iasgurukul.com

