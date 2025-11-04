IBSAT 2025 Slot Booking Opens for Remote-Proctored Test For Admission in ICFAI Business School

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4: The IBS Admission Office has officially opened the slot booking window for the IBSAT 2025 examination. Registered candidates can now log in to their profiles and use the "Schedule IBSAT 2025" tab to select their preferred test date and time for the exam, which is scheduled for December 27 and 28, 2025. Candidates are advised to book early to secure their preferred slot.

This test is a gateway to the 9 IBS Campuses, located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, and all qualified candidates from this test will be invited for the IBS Selection Process, scheduled for the 3rd week of February 2026 at the IBS Hyderabad Campus. There will be selection briefings in major cities across India to familiarize candidates with the selection process. The selection process consists of a micro-presentation and personal interview.

This test is also the gateway to the IBS scholarship program, valued at Rs 10 Crores, which plays a vital role in recognizing merit and promoting inclusivity by supporting a diverse spectrum of students, including IBSAT toppers, physically challenged candidates, wards of IBS alumni, and the children of defense personnel (both in-service and retired) from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Paramilitary forces.

For prep support, ICFAI Business School (IBS) provides multiple opportunities to take mock tests, including mini-tests through the IBS app, practice tests through the https://ibsindia.org/ website, and a test with prize money through the National Mock Test series at https://admissions.ibsindia.org/nmt/index.aspx.

The next tests in the series are scheduled for November 22nd and December 13th. A total of 100 prizes will be awarded, with the first prize being Rs 1 lakh, the 2nd prize being Rs 50,000, the 3rd prize being Rs 25,000, and the remaining 97 prizes at Rs 5,000 each.

Test Format and Admit Card

IBSAT 2025 will be conducted as a Remote-Proctored Computer-Based Test (CBT), allowing candidates to take the exam conveniently from their homes.

Key details for candidates:

Admit Card Download: After successfully booking a slot, candidates can immediately download their admit card. It will contain all registered details, the applicant's photograph, and test-day instructions.

Identification Requirements: On the day of the test, candidates must produce:

The downloaded Admit Card, and

A valid, original photo identity card (Passport, Driving License, Photo Credit Card, or any other government-issued photo ID).

Test Day Guidelines

IBSAT 2025 is an AI-enabled proctored test, and candidates must adhere to the following guidelines:

- No scheduled or unscheduled breaks are permitted during the test.

- The use of any external reference materials or devices is strictly prohibited.

- Personal items, other than identification documents, are not allowed during the test. These include cell phones, PDAs, BlackBerry devices, digital/analog watches, calculators, and any other electronic or photographic devices.

- Applicants will not be allowed to take the test if they do not log in at the specified time.

The test duration is 120 minutes, with 140 questions across four sections - Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Adequacy-Data Interpretation, and Quantitative Aptitude. There are no sectional time limits and no negative marking.

A mock test will be conducted on December 24, 2025, to help candidates familiarize themselves with the test interface and system requirements. All registered candidates are strongly encouraged to take the mock test.

Contact Information

For queries related to admissions, programs, or the application process, candidates may contact the IBS Admission Office:

IBS Admission Office Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org

Telephone: 040-23440963

Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77 (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM)

https://ibsindia.org/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812898/IBSAT_slots_booking.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/IBS_Logo.jpg

