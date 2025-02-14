ICFAI Business School (IBS) Selection Process 2025 Set to Begin - The Journey to Excellence Starts Tomorrow

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14: ICFAI Business School (IBS) will conduct its Selection Process 2025 for MBA/PGPM admissions across its nine campuses. This year, the process introduces a Micro Presentation, replacing the traditional Group Discussion. The selection rounds are scheduled from February 15 to February 24, 2025, at the IBS Hyderabad campus.

The Selection Process

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) selection process is designed to assess candidates holistically, evaluating their ability to think critically, communicate effectively, and demonstrate leadership potential.

- Briefing Session: Candidates and their parents/guardians will attend an introductory session with senior directors, recruiters, and alumni. This session will provide insights into ICFAI Business School (IBS), its 30-year legacy in management education, and details of the selection process.

- Micro Presentation: Each candidate will select a number between 1 and 100, which will determine the assigned topic. Candidates will have one minute to prepare and three minutes to present their ideas before a panel and fellow aspirants. If a topic appears too challenging, a one-time change is allowed. This round assesses clarity, reasoning, and confidence--with no follow-up questions.

- Personal Interview: A panel will evaluate each candidate's aspirations, career goals, and leadership potential. The focus will be not just on responses but also on clarity, confidence, and articulation.

- Academic Performance: Academic scores from Class 10, Class 12, and graduation will contribute 50% of the overall selection weightage.

With a structured and student-friendly process, ICFAI Business School (IBS) ensures a fair evaluation and prepares students for a successful management career.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is the Right Choice

ICFAI Business School (IBS) offers more than just a degree--it provides a transformational learning experience that equips students for leadership roles in the corporate world.

- Case-Based Learning: ICFAI Business School (IBS) follows a 100% case-based learning approach, integrating over 240 global and Indian business case studies into the curriculum. This method sharpens analytical and decision-making skills by simulating real-world challenges.

- Diverse & Inclusive Classrooms: ICFAI Business School (IBS) fosters a balanced gender ratio and a dynamic learning environment where students from diverse backgrounds collaborate, debate, and develop problem-solving abilities.

- Vibrant Campus Life: Learning extends beyond the classroom through 25+ active student clubs, focusing on academics, entrepreneurship, sports, arts, and culture. These clubs offer leadership opportunities and help develop interpersonal and organizational skills.

- Industry Exposure: With a strong network of 750+ recruiting companies and corporate partnerships, ICFAI Business School (IBS) ensures students are industry-ready. From guest lectures by business leaders to immersive workshops and 14-week internships with top firms like Bloomberg and SAP Labs, ICFAI Business School (IBS) bridges the gap between academia and industry.

Secure Admission at ICFAI Business School (IBS)

Candidates who have cleared IBSAT 2024 or are applying through CAT, GMAT™, XAT, or NMAT by GMAC™ must book their interview slots. Participation in the Selection Process is mandatory for admission to any of the nine IBS campuses.

For more details, visit www.ibsindia.org or contact the nearest ICFAI Business School Information Office.

Contact Information:

ICFAI Business School

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082, Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org

