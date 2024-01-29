Ignite IAS Academy Celebrates Republic Day with Scholarships for Meritorious Students

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 29: Ignite IAS, the leading IAS Academy in Hyderabad, celebrated the 75th Republic Day with a grand event at its Kompally campus. The occasion not only marked the patriotic fervor of the Republic Day but also showcased the commitment of Ignite IAS towards nurturing and supporting aspiring civil servants.

The Republic Day celebration at Ignite IAS began with the hoisting of the Indian flag, symbolizing the spirit of unity and patriotism. The event was graced by esteemed Chief Guest, Ch. Mallikarjuna Rao, Director of the National Handwriting Academy. Mr. Rao, in his insightful address, emphasized the significance of hard work and dedication for IAS aspirants, effective communication skills, overcoming hardships such as language barriers and rural backgrounds, and the importance of having a good mentor in life.

Expressing his admiration for Ignite IAS's commitment to academic excellence, Mr. Rao added, "I have witnessed the dedication and passion of the faculty here, and it is truly commendable. Ignite IAS is not just an academy; it is a guiding force that instills not only knowledge but also values in its students. I encourage all aspiring civil servants to make the most of this opportunity and cherish the journey of becoming a positive force in society."

Chief Mentor N.S. Reddy and Directors Pavan, Anush, along with Chintam Srinivas Reddy, spoke eloquently about the significance of Republic Day and the importance of the Constitution. They highlighted how the results of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) serve as a testimony to Ignite's commitment to excellence.

Chintam Srinivas Reddy, in his address, shed light on the role of scholarships as a means of encouragement for students. He announced the launch of scholarship tests for new joiners, emphasizing Ignite IAS's commitment to supporting and recognizing academic excellence.

Ignite IAS in Hyderabad offers a range of integrated IAS courses designed to cater to the diverse educational backgrounds of students. The courses include MPC + IAS, CEC + IAS, MEC + IAS, HEC + IAS, and CLAT. With comprehensive classes, interactive teaching methodology, and personalized attention, Ignite IAS ensures that students stand the best chance of cracking the IAS exam on their very first attempt.

Pavan Kumar, the Director at Ignite IAS Academy, brings innovation to the forefront by launching a dedicated CLAT Batch this year, showcasing the institute's commitment to offering diverse and specialized programs to cater to the needs of aspiring students.

NS Reddy, Chief Mentor at Ignite IAS, extended his congratulations to all the winners and generously shares valuable tips on cracking the Civil Services Exam, providing invaluable insights and motivation to the aspiring civil servants under the academy's guidance.

Anush Reddy, serving as the Academic Dean, emphasized the crucial intersection of academics and practical learning. With a focus on enhancing the learning experience, he introduces innovative teaching methodologies, ensuring that students benefit from a well-rounded and effective educational journey at Ignite IAS Academy, Hyderabad.

A highlight of Ignite IAS's offerings is its scholarship program, which serves as a testament to the academy's commitment to making quality education accessible. The Republic Day event included the announcement of scholarship tests for new joiners, demonstrating Ignite IAS's dedication to fostering academic excellence and supporting the aspirations of deserving students.

The scholarship test for Intermediate Second Year students featured lucrative cash prizes and fee waivers for winners. The winners received Rs. 5000 cash prize and a 60% scholarship on tuition fees, while the 2nd and 3rd ranks received Rs. 4000 cash prize and a 50% scholarship. The 4th and 5th ranks were awarded Rs. 3000 cash prize and a 40% scholarship, and the 6th to 10th ranks received Rs. 1000 cash prize along with a 30% scholarship on tuition fees.

In the Civils Scholarship Test for Intermediate 2nd Year, the toppers were:

1. R Gowthame - Rank 1

2. Bojja Srishaily - Rank 2

3. K Keerthi Priya - Rank 3

4. B Thanmai Sri Vadthya - Rank 4

5. N Dayakar Reddy - Rank 5

6. Elkuchi Ruthika - Rank 6

7. Gudelli Chirudeep - Rank 7

8. T Ananya - Rank 8

9. Ulligaddala Divya - Rank 9

10. Sunki Himavarshini - Rank 10

In the Civils Merit Test for Intermediate 1st Year, the toppers were:

1. N Abhishek - Rank 1

2. Thummala Kovidh - Rank 2

3. K Harshitha - Rank 3

4. K Ram Hiran Veer - Rank 4

5. Umeera Fathima - Rank 5

The Chief Guest congratulated the students on their achievements and lauded Ignite IAS for its commitment to nurturing talent and providing a platform for students to excel in their IAS preparations.

Ignite IAS Academy Located at Kompally, Hyderabad - Leading IAS Academy in Hyderabad remains steadfast in its mission to empower and guide students towards achieving their dreams of becoming successful civil servants, making a positive impact on society. The Republic Day celebration and the announcement of scholarships further underscore Ignite IAS's dedication to academic excellence and support for deserving students. Students aspiring to Become IAS Officers / Civil Servants can apply for Admissions - 2024-25 at www.igniteias.com

