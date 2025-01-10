IHCL Goa Resorts Joins Forces with Bisleri International on their 'Bench of Dreams' Project, Paving the Way for Sustainability and Community Impact

NewsVoir

Goa [India], January 10: In a landmark initiative that underscores the commitment to sustainability and community well-being, IHCL, Goa resorts has partnered with Bisleri International on their inspiring 'Bench of Dreams' project. This collaborative effort aligns seamlessly with IHCL's forward-thinking Paathya framework, which focuses on sustainability, social impact, and fostering holistic experiences for guests and the larger community.

A Commitment to Sustainability

The partnership between IHCL, Goa and Bisleri International is a shared vision of promoting sustainable future. The 'Bench of Dreams' initiative entails the creation and installation of benches made from recycled plastic, reflecting a clear commitment to reducing plastic waste while delivering meaningful community impact. Each bench is a symbol of environmental responsibility and serves as a functional asset to in house guests at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa.

"Sustainability is at the core of IHCL's Paathya initiatives, and our collaboration with Bisleri International exemplifies our dedication to creating tangible change," said Ranjit Phillipose, Senior Vice President - Operations, Goa. "Through the 'Bench of Dreams' project, we aim to inspire individuals and organizations to think innovatively about recycling and to join us in building a greener tomorrow."

"At Bisleri International, we are honoured to partner with IHCL on our 'Bench of Dreams' initiative. This project highlights our commitment to closing the loop in plastic waste management and showcases how innovative solutions can drive sustainable development, and circular economy," said Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International. "Through this collaboration, IHCL, and Bisleri International invite all stakeholders, guests, and residents to join us on this transformative journey. Together, we aspire to create a future where sustainability is an integral part of everyday life."

Bisleri - Bench of Dreams

Crafted entirely from recycled plastic bottles caps, the benches symbolise hope, responsibility, and collective progress. The benches backdrop is painted by Mouth Food and Paint Artist (MFPA) giving it an aesthetic appeal. The initiative leverages Bisleri International's expertise in plastic recycling and IHCL, Goa's commitment to sustainable practices to deliver a product that is both environmentally friendly and community centric. By strategically placing these benches in prominent locations across Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa and Taj Fort Aguada Resorts and Spa, the initiative creates not only functional seating solutions but also awareness among in house guests and staff alike about the importance of recycling and reducing environmental impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)