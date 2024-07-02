IIDE's Latest PG Program in Digital Marketing & Strategy To Help Career Aspirants Accelerate Their Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: After successfully placing over 5000 students in the digital marketing industry and engaging with more than 300 recruiters, IIDE has uncovered a critical insight: While the industry is abundant with execution-level talent, there is a notable gap in strategic expertise.

To address this need, the institute has transformed its existing PG program in Digital Marketing and has recently introduced its new Post-Graduation in Digital Marketing & Strategy.

The new on-campus post-graduation in Digital Marketing & Strategy program will be available at both campuses (Mumbai & Delhi) and will focus on training graduates/freshers in strategic digital marketing.

IIDE's mission with this new program is to merge elements of strategy with practical and on-the-job training. To facilitate this, they have collaborated with WARC - a globally recognised advertising research center. Students will now have access to award-winning 26,000 case studies (initially submitted to Cannes).

"I'm thrilled to announce our latest program," exclaimed Karan Shah, Founder & CEO of IIDE. "It's not just about education; it's about revolutionizing the digital landscape. Today's youth are breaking boundaries in terms of unconventional career paths, and our new PG Program is set to empower them as digital strategists, ensuring they lead the charge in transforming the future of digital marketing."

Recognising the crucial role of AI in digital media, the program includes AI-based modules in its curriculum. Tools like Unbounce, Writesonic, and Influencity will help students gain an edge in this highly competitive industry.

To further enhance students' readiness for the job market, the institute will incorporate an in-house AI tool to conduct mock interviews.

This tool refines students' interview skills by providing detailed feedback and personalized coaching, ensuring they are thoroughly prepared for real-world interviews.

What's unique is that the new program will also make students job-ready with frequent visits to top agencies like AdLift, Schbang, FCB Kinnect, etc. that will give first-hand industry exposure to them.

Furthermore, the curriculum's creative marketing module is co-designed and certified by FCB Kinnect, while the brand reputation management (Customer experience) module is co-designed and certified by Konnect Insights, ensuring students receive top-tier, industry-aligned training.

Additionally, with an average placement rate of 95%, the institute has placed its students in global brands and agencies like Nykaa, Zomato, McDonalds, Madison World, Publicis Groupe, etc. The new program is aligned with any graduate's expectation out of a postgraduate program - practical education, industry connect and placements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)