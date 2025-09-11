IIFL Finance Engages Leegality's Consentin for DPDP Compliance

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: IIFL Finance, one of India's leading financial institutions, has engaged with Consentin by Leegality, a Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) compliance platform, to implement end-to-end DPDP compliance.

This engagement marks one of the first large-scale implementations of a Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) compliance platform in the Indian BFSI sector. Consentin will serve as the technology backbone for IIFL Finance's efforts to align with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

With the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 enacted - and binding DPDP Rules expected soon - every business that handles personal data in India will soon be required to implement systems for consent, data processing, and governance.

IIFL Finance shall deploy the entire Consentin platform--spanning consent lifecycle governance, data discovery and mapping, cookie compliance, data impact assessment, and audit-ready policy workflows across all its loan businesses.

"At IIFL Finance, we view data privacy not just as a regulatory necessity, but as a strategic pillar of trust and transparency with our customers," said Gaurav Sharma, CTO at IIFL Finance. "With the Consentin engagement, we will be able to operationalize this trust at scale - across verticals."

Developed by Leegality - Consentin is designed to meet the full spectrum of DPDP compliance needs of privacy, legal, compliance, and IT teams. It brings together all the moving parts of DPDP compliance into one secure, easy to implement platform.

"IIFL Finance's platform-wide adoption of Consentin is a strong signal that enterprises are now thinking about DPDP compliance as a core part of their digital infrastructure stack" said Shivam Singla, CEO, Leegality. "We're excited to roll out what is likely India's first DPDP compliance deployment."

Consentin is a DPDP compliance platform created by Leegality. Consentin helps enterprises manage the full spectrum of DPDP requirements - consent, notices, data governance, risk management, audit trails and regulatory reporting - through a single platform.

IIFL Finance is one of India's largest financial institutions, serving over 8 million customers across urban and rural India. Its portfolio spans loans, housing finance, microfinance, capital markets, and insurance and it manages a total AUM of 78,000+ crore

