IIFL Finance is Among India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in BFSI for 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1: IIFL Finance, a leading non-banking financial company today said that the company is listed among India's Top 25 Best WorkplacesTM in BFSI for the year 2025 by Great Place To Work® India. This marks a significant leap from last year's ranking among Top 50 in BFSI -- a true reflection of the amazing culture IIFL Finance has built.

IIFL Finance is also Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the period between February 2025 - February 2026. This marks 'Great Place to Work' recognition for IIFL Finance for the seventh time in a row. Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification is the gold standard in terms of employer branding in the industry.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

"Our people are the heart of IIFL Finance and the key to our success. This double achievement is not just a badge of honor -- it is a celebration of hard work, trust, and dedication that has shaped our inclusive, performance-driven culture. At IIFL Finance, we are committed to creating a supportive and innovative environment where our employees can thrive, through our core values - Fairness, Integrity and Transparency. We focus on continuous Growth, Inclusivity, and Collaboration, ensuring everyone feels valued and empowered. We are proud of this achievement and will continue to strive for excellence in the NBFC sector." Ms. Preeti Kannan, CHRO, IIFL Finance

The certification is a culmination of rigorous assessment methodology of the Great Place to Work Institute and employee feedback. IIFL Finance scored 89 in terms of Trust Index, credibility management and respect for people segments, while fairness at work place and camaraderie between people also scored a high 88. The 'pride' score was a high 90. The pride dimension measures employees' sense of pride in their work by assessing the feelings employees have toward their jobs, team or work group, and the company.

At IIFL, a caring work environment is about nurturing a culture of trust, respect, and belonging. It's about empowering employees, recognizing their contributions, and fostering a sense of purpose. This intangible asset translates directly into tangible benefits - higher customer satisfaction, improved operational efficiency, and, ultimately, a stronger financial performance.

About IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance Ltd is one of the leading retail focused diversified NBFC in India, engaged in the business of loans and mortgages along with its subsidiaries - IIFL Home Finance Limited and IIFL Samasta Finance Limited. IIFL Finance, (along with its subsidiaries), offers a wide spectrum of products such as Home loan, Gold loan, Business loan, Microfinance, Capital Market finance and Developer & Construction finance to a vast customer base of over 8 million+ customers. IIFL Finance has widened its Pan-India reach through extensive network of branches spread across the country and various digital channels.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every placebecome a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talet and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 millionemployees in 150 countries around the world.

