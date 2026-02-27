IIFL Foundation Contributes Rs 16 Crore to Support 1000-Bed Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay in Pune

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: IIFL Foundation, the CSR arm of diversified financial conglomerate IIFL Group has contributed Rs 16 crore towards the construction of key facilities at the proposed 1000-bed Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay in Pune, being developed by Pune Vaidyakiya Seva Va Sanshodhan Pratishthan. The first phase (1A) of 303 beds is currently under construction.

The Trust has been serving the community in the field of diagnostics through Balasaheb Deoras Polyclinic at Kondhwa, Pune, since June 2019. Building on this foundation, the upcoming Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay is envisioned as a modern, state-of-the-art hospital equipped with advanced medical technology and designed to deliver quality healthcare services at an affordable cost. Guided by compassion and a spirit of seva, the hospital is expected to play a transformative role in improving the health and well-being of citizens, particularly in Pune's eastern region where access to comprehensive healthcare remains a critical need.

With this contribution, IIFL Foundation will support the construction and development of 20 Outpatient Departments (OPDs), a medical library, a CT Scan department, a USG (Ultrasonography) department, a retail pharmacy, and a dining area within the hospital premises. These facilities will significantly strengthen diagnostic capabilities, outpatient care, and patient-support infrastructure, ensuring that specialized services are available under one roof.

The project seeks to address a significant gap in healthcare services in the eastern region of Pune by establishing a world-class yet affordable medical facility. It aims to adopt a holistic approach that integrates international quality standards, strong clinical processes, and advanced medical technology to ensure optimal patient outcomes and long-term community health benefits.

Once operational, the hospital is expected to enable immediate access to specialized care, offer free or discounted services to enhance affordability, and contribute to improved overall health outcomes, lower mortality rates, and better disease management in the region. The initiative is also projected to create new employment opportunities across medical and allied specialties while fostering a collaborative healthcare ecosystem supported by advanced equipment and skilled professionals.

The project is expected to directly benefit approximately 9 lac individuals, while also generating indirect benefits for nearly 5,000 employees, vendors, and service providers, thereby contributing to both social welfare and local economic development.

Named after Shri Balasaheb Deoras, the third Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the hospital draws inspiration from his lifelong commitment to social harmony and selfless service. Balasaheb Deoras played a pivotal role in expanding grassroots outreach and strengthening service-oriented initiatives across healthcare, education, and community welfare. The RSS, through its extensive network of volunteers and service projects, has long contributed to healthcare outreach, rural development, disaster relief, and social upliftment initiatives aimed at serving the common man. The Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay seeks to carry forward this ethos by combining modern medical infrastructure with compassion-driven, affordable healthcare for the community.

Commenting on the initiative, Nirmal Jain, Founder, IIFL Group, said, "At IIFL, we believe that meaningful progress must go hand in hand with social responsibility. Access to quality healthcare is fundamental to inclusive growth. Our contribution towards Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay reflects our long-term commitment to building sustainable healthcare infrastructure that serves communities with compassion, affordability, and excellence. We are honoured to support a project that will positively impact lakhs of families in Pune."

Mr. Manoj Pochat, Member Trustee of Pune Vaidyakiya Seva Va Sanshodhan Pratishthan, added, "We are deeply grateful to IIFL Foundation for its generous support of Rs 16 crore towards this ambitious healthcare initiative. Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay is envisioned as a centre of excellence that combines modern medical technology with a service-oriented approach. This partnership strengthens our resolve to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare and ensures that specialized treatment becomes accessible to the common man."

About IIFL Foundation

IIFL Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of diversified financial services entity - IIFL Group. Recognized as one of India's largest CSR foundations, IIFL Foundation has consistently worked in areas of education, health, livelihood, and climate change. The Foundation's initiatives have positively impacted over a million beneficiaries and earned recognition from the Central Government, State Governments, and global entities, including the United Nations. IIFL has pioneered multiple healthcare innovations in partnership with government and non-government organizations across India.

Media Contact:

Sourav Mishra

sourav.mishra@iifl.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922076/IIFL_Foundation_CSR.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)