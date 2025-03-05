IIHM Founder Suborno Bose Receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Hospitality and Education from Union Tourism Minister

PRNewswire

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 5: Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), one of India's foremost hospitality educators and a visionary in integrating technology with hospitality, has been honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality and Education Through Technology' award by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat. The award was conferred at the Vibrant Bharat Global Summit 2025, an event organized by Bharat 24, one of the country's leading language media networks.

This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in Dr. Bose's relentless efforts to revolutionize hospitality, tourism, and education through technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). The occasion was further distinguished by the unveiling of Dr. Bose's latest book, Harmonizing Human Touch and AI in Tourism & Hospitality, which explores the synergy between AI and hospitality. The book was formally launched by the Union Tourism Minister.

In a signed message in the book, Mr. Shekhawat wrote, "I must express my greetings to you for the vision and dedication behind this well-researched document."

Each chapter of the book presents real-world examples of how AI enhances guest satisfaction, sustainability, and operational efficiency--covering topics such as predictive maintenance, sentiment analysis, and zero-waste initiatives.

Reacting to the award, Dr. Bose expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you, Bharat 24. Personally, I am deeply humbled by this recognition. At the same time, I take immense pride in Team IIHM and our shared vision of leveraging technology to drive change while preserving the human essence of hospitality. Today, we are not just discussing hotel management--we are embracing the AI revolution in hospitality education. We are preparing the hospitality leaders of tomorrow for a future where AI, automation, and innovation are reshaping the industry."

The award holds even greater significance in light of IIHM's proactive efforts to drive AI integration in hospitality education and tourism. IIHM has collaborated with over 50 countries to advance AI-driven hospitality education, culminating in the first-ever Global Knowledge Sharing Declaration. This initiative has been shared with young chefs and students from 50 leading hospitality schools worldwide.

Speaking on this initiative, Dr. Bose stated, "The Global Knowledge Sharing Declaration is a comprehensive framework to integrate AI into hospitality education on a global scale. It prioritizes inclusivity, human-centric values, and sustainability, ensuring that technology enhances rather than replaces the core of hospitality. AI is not artificial--it is 'Advanced Intelligence'."

Taking this commitment a step further, IIHM has announced the launch of the world's first generative AI-powered knowledge engine for the hospitality industry--'NamAIste IIHM HospitalityGPT.' This AI-driven platform is designed to provide students, faculty, hospitality professionals, and industry stakeholders with real-time insights, emerging trends, and best practices.

Unlike conventional AI chatbots, IIHM's customized Large Language Model (LLM) is tailored specifically for the hospitality sector, ensuring industry-focused AI-powered learning and decision-making.

Industry stalwarts who have championed technological innovation in hospitality, such as Padma Shri awardee Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, have lauded the initiative. Reacting to the announcement in a podcast on IIHM's YouTube channel, Chef Kapoor stated, "It's brilliant. There will always be generic tools and specialized tools, and they will coexist. For IIHM to be that specialist and bring in that focus, the world will adopt it."

With these groundbreaking initiatives, IIHM continues to position itself at the forefront of hospitality education, blending cutting-edge AI technology with the human-centric values that define the industry.

