IIM Ahmedabad invites applications for the 2026-28 Batch of its Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP) for working professionals

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 15: In the rapidly changing business landscape, the industry requires leaders who can adapt quickly, think strategically, and drive innovation. For many working professionals, the search for a management programme that supports career advancement without disrupting existing professional commitments remains a critical challenge. A premier two-year, degree-granting MBA programme designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs seeking advanced leadership and strategic capabilities.

IIMA launched the Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP) in 2024 in response to this evolving need and the growing shift towards flexible and technology-enabled learning. This two-year MBA-BPGP is designed for experienced working professionals and entrepreneurs, enabling them to strengthen their management capabilities and accelerate their career trajectory, while continuing their professional journey uninterrupted.

From the Leadership

Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, shares:

"IIMA believes in staying ahead of the curve and our Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP) provides a distinct edge to the working professionals and entrepreneurs to fast-track their careers in today's dynamic environment. It exemplifies IIMA's commitment to making high-quality management education accessible to professionals with promising careers and shaping leaders for the future. The programme seamlessly integrates live online sessions with immersive on-campus modules, offering a learning experience that is both flexible and rigorous. Drawing on IIMA's renowned faculty, extensive academic resources, and professional network, BPGP is a key initiative in IIMA's strategy to lead future management education."

The BPGP has successfully enrolled two cohorts of experienced professionals. Admissions for the third Batch (2026-2028) are now open for enrollment. The programme invites applications from individuals with a strong career trajectory, a record of professional achievements, the ability to balance rigorous academic engagement and work commitments, and unique perspectives that enrich the peer-learning environment.

Professor Joshy Jacob, Chairperson, BPGP , further reiterates:

"The BPGP is built for individuals who bring maturity, curiosity and ambition to the classroom. Our objective is to help participants strengthen their managerial foundation while developing the ability to think across functions, lead teams and make decisions in ambiguous environments. We look for candidates who have meaningful professional experience, demonstrate leadership potential and are motivated to grow without stepping away from their careers. The blended structure ensures that learning is deeply engaging yet seamlessly fits into the realities of a working professional's life."

Programme in a Nutshell

BPGP reflects IIMA's commitment to innovative, future-ready education by combining academic rigour with real-world relevance delivered through a blended model. BPGP curriculum integrates functional knowledge with organizational perspectives, emphasizing the practical application of management concepts. The programme leverages IIMA's case method pedagogy, complemented by lectures, projects, simulations, and peer-to-peer experiential learning. Participants are trained to analyse complex business problems, apply frameworks in real time, and develop actionable insights.

The programme is delivered through a mix of 80% live online sessions and 20% week-long, in-person campus immersions. The online component of the programme is supported by VCnow, IIMA's marketing and technology support partner for the programme, ensuring a seamless and high-quality virtual classroom experience.

Participants also benefit from the Institute's faculty expertise, research ecosystem, academic infrastructure, and strong industry and alumni networks, enabling learning that extends beyond the classroom.

Admission & Selection

Admissions to the programme follow IIMA's rigorous evaluation standards. Candidates are assessed on their academic background, quality of work experience, clarity of purpose and performance in the required aptitude test. Additionally, they are also evaluated for their readiness for the programme, alignment with its expectations and potential to contribute to the learning experience of the cohort. The process ensures that every selected participant strengthens the collective learning environment, a defining feature of the IIMA pedagogy.

IIMA's BPGP enhances the leadership and entrepreneurial potential of participants, equipping them to drive organizational growth, innovation, and strategic transformation in today's dynamic and competitive business environment.

Admissions for the BPGP Batch 2026-2028 are now open and will close on April 10, 2026.

Interested candidates can apply through the programme website - https://www.iima.ac.in/academics/bpgp

For more information about the programme, visit, - https://www.iima.ac.in/academics/bpgp

