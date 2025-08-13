IIM Calcutta launches Advanced Programme in Smart Manufacturing Leadership to drive India's Industry 4.0 revolution

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 13: As India advances towards its goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, the government is focused on enhancing the manufacturing sector, particularly through smart and digital manufacturing initiatives. With the 'Make in India' initiative having gained momentum, the National Policy on Electronics and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme are further underlining the government's dedication to establishing India as a prominent global manufacturing hub.

According to a report by OmniScience Capital, India's manufacturing sector is expected to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth, contributing 20% to the country's GDP by 2035 and presenting a potential market opportunity worth USD 3 trillion.

To meet the demand for visionary leaders in this field, IIM Calcutta is launching the Advanced Programme in Smart Manufacturing Leadership (APSML) in collaboration with VCNow Executive Education, a brand owned by Unified Collaboration Services LLP. This unique eight-month programme targets senior professionals, plant heads, CXOs, operations leaders and entrepreneurs who aspire to implement smart and digital manufacturing strategies, utilizing Industry 4.0 technologies to achieve operational excellence and enhance competitiveness.

"At IIM Calcutta, we are committed to developing future-ready leaders. The APSML programme is a strategic step towards empowering professionals to lead India's smart manufacturing revolution with vision, innovation, and technological excellence," said Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Director, IIM Calcutta.

"As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and smart manufacturing, this programme represents a significant commitment to shaping the future of our industry and our nation," said Prof. R Rajesh Babu, Dean of Executive Education at IIM Calcutta. He goes on to add that the programme allows participants to gain a comprehensive understanding of Industry 4.0 and to design and lead digital transformation initiatives that leverage new-age technologies. "This is achieved through the integration of technologies such as IoT, AI, robotics, digital twins, and cloud computing to enhance manufacturing excellence."

The programme's curriculum is carefully designed to cover key areas that are highly relevant to the industry. "The programme focuses on data-centric aspects such as data-driven manufacturing, cyber security, data governance, and system modelling, which enables participants with enhanced decision-making tools to improve business performance through optimized production processes, increased responsiveness and efficiency," explained Prof. Partha Priya Datta, Programme Director of APSML.

As the industry requires a blend of technical, managerial, and operational skills, the programme also places a strong emphasis on strategic and operational aspects. "Through sustainable strategy, supply chain management, change management, and leadership skills in digital manufacturing, we aim to bring in the aspects of strategy and operational excellence and inculcate these amongst the participants. The programme helps participants to learn how to foster a culture of continuous improvement and drive strategic innovation within their organizations through the adoption of intelligent manufacturing," he pointed out.

Prof. Vishal Bansal, Programme Director of APSML, highlights the significance of experiential learning in Industry 4.0, noting that to truly drive innovation, one needs to learn through direct experience. "Our teaching methods include hands-on demonstrations of Industry 4.0 tools, capstone projects, guest lectures from industry leaders, group projects, simulations, and gamified learning, along with case discussions focusing on both Indian and international manufacturing firms," he disclosed.

What makes this programme executive-friendly is its seamless online format, made possible through a partnership with VCNow Executive Education, which utilizes state-of-the-art technology.

"We are excited to partner with IIM Calcutta in launching this cutting-edge programme, which perfectly aligns with our focus on leveraging smart technology for transformative learning experiences. We look forward to supporting participants to learn and become leaders in their respective domains, providing them with seamless access to IIM Calcutta's world-class knowledge and resources through our technology and student support systems," shared Pulak Pattanayak, Co-Founder and Director of VCNow.

The online sessions are held once a week for 3 hours on Saturdays, allowing professionals to balance their work and study commitments easily. Additionally, the programme includes a 4-day campus immersion, providing valuable hands-on experience.

IIM Calcutta's Centre of Excellence in Manufacturing has a proven track record of delivering high-quality programmes and the Advanced Programme in Smart Manufacturing Leadership aims to elevate this expertise further. It is designed for professionals with at least 8 years of work experience in manufacturing, operations, supply chain, or related sectors. IIM Calcutta's APSML is a timely and distinctive offering that supports the national mission to transform India into a global manufacturing hub. By equipping professionals with the latest skills and knowledge, this programme is poised to shape the future of India's manufacturing industry.

