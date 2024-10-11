IIM Indore, TimesPro Launch Chief Executive Officers' Programme to Empower Next-Gen CEOs

PNN Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11: In a significant step towards shaping the future of business leadership, the Indian Institute of Management Indore, in collaboration with TimesPro - a Higher Edtech platform, has launched the Chief Executive Officers Programme. This programme offers senior managers and CXOs on the cusp of executive leadership, as well as current CEOs, the opportunity to enhance their skills in modern management, technology, marketing, crisis mitigation and strategic growth. The 11-month programme addresses the growing demand for dynamic changes in the existing business landscape and the urgent need for next-generation CEOs capable of navigating contemporary challenges. In today's fast-paced and ever-evolving business environment, the role of a CEO has become increasingly complex. Modern CEOs must be agile, technologically proficient and sensitive to the diverse working styles of a multigenerational workforce. The Chief Executive Officers Programme is meticulously designed to offer a comprehensive curriculum that equips leaders with the necessary skills to thrive in such a complex environment.

A core element of the programme is its focus on continuous development, enabling participants to gain crucial insights into leadership, strategy, consumer behaviour, and customer-centricity. Furthermore, the programme delves into the intricacies of technology and analytics while also imparting operational excellence in a range of disciplines, digital marketing, conflict resolution, and team building and leadership.

Speaking on the launch of the next-gen CEO Programme, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, said, "The Chief Executive Officers Programme is an essential initiative for both current and aspiring CEOs to acquire contemporary skills that will enhance their strategic leadership capabilities and enable their organisations to excel in their respective fields. Participants in the programme will benefit from the four 'Masterclass' sessions, gaining invaluable insights that will strengthen the foundational pillars of their organisations."

Sunil Sood, Chief Growth & Partnership Officer, TimesPro said, "The Chief Executive Officers Programme is a unique, innovative and transformational initiative specifically tailored to empower Indian organisations to expand and grow while competing with the global elite. It is designed to cultivate agile, forward-thinking leaders who can steer their organisations toward sustained success. Learners will undergo a transformative experience, gaining critical business insights from their peers and learning new practices that will propel their businesses forward."

The McKinsey Global Survey on new-business building reveals that an increasing number of CEOs are prioritising the creation of new revenue streams as their foremost strategic goal, highlighting the growing importance of innovation and diversification in sustaining business growth and competitiveness. Additionally, a Harvard Business Review indicates that 68% of CEOs admit they were not fully prepared for their roles, revealing a critical need for forward-looking upskilling. A report by KPMG also reveals that 66% of Indian company CEOs and 70% of global CEOs consider generative AI as their top investment priority, underscoring the need for strategic advancement and market alignment.

The Chief Executive Officers Programme addresses this need by offering four intensive Masterclass sessions [Motivate like a CEO, Why CEOs Fail? An Indian CEO & Executive Presence], each designed to tackle the most pressing challenges faced by aspiring CEOs. These masterclasses provide a unique opportunity for participants to engage directly with industry experts and esteemed faculty, gaining valuable insights and practical advice. The programme will be conducted via TimesPro's Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode with 126 hours of intensive training.

About IIM Indore

IIM Indore is among the 100 global business schools (and the second IIM in the country) to receive the prestigious Triple Crown of three prestigious international accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked at the top by various National and International ranking agencies, including NIRF, QS, and the FT-100 rankings. The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several loterm and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200+ executive programmes, including specialized courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

