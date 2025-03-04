IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus Launch International Women's Day Campaign with Special Enrolment Benefits for Women Leaders

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has announced the launch of special International Women's Day Campaign for its 10-month Women Leadership Programme, offering aspiring women leaders an exclusive limited-time enrolment benefit. Ranked #3 in NIRF India Rankings 2024 for Management, IIMK has collaborated with Emeritus, a global leader in accessible and affordable high-quality education, reinforcing its commitment to empowering women in leadership and equipping them with the skills and confidence to excel in senior roles.

As a part of this special campaign, running from March 03 - March 14, 2025, IIMK Kozhikode and Emeritus are offering limited time exclusive enrolment benefits to the participants who apply within this period. Additional incentives will be available for those who enroll early, further enhancing accessibility to the programme. These additional benefits and networking opportunities are available only during the International Women's Day campaign window. Selected participants will also have the unique opportunity to engage in discussions with accomplished women leaders gaining insights from their experiences and leadership journeys.

According to the Mind the Gender Gap Report 20241 by the CFA Institute, women constitute less than 20% of the overall workforce and hold just over 10% of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) positions, despite ongoing corporate efforts to improve diversity. The report also highlights that female directors account for less than 20% of total board positions and earn only 44% of the median remuneration compared to their male counterparts. The disparity is even starker at the KMP level, where women receive just 25% of what men are paid. These data underscore the urgent need for targeted interventions to address systemic biases and foster inclusive workplaces.

Leadership is about influence, strategy, and vision, not gender. Yet, women in leadership often face biases in decision-making, limited access to strategic networks, and the challenge of navigating deeply ingrained perceptions. Many struggle to claim authority in boardrooms, drive inclusion, and break systemic barriers that hinder career progression. IIM Kozhikode's Women Leadership Programme is specifically designed to equip women with the skills, strategies, and confidence to dismantle these barriers. By addressing biases, strengthening decision-making power, and fostering inclusive leadership, this programme empowers women to take their rightful place at the table and lead with authority.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, commented, "Leadership is not about opportunity, it's about preparedness. Women leaders today must be equipped with the right skills to navigate complex business landscapes and influence key decisions. IIM Kozhikode's Women Leadership Programme provides a rigorous learning experience that builds financial expertise, strategic thinking, and executive presence empowering women to step into top leadership roles with confidence and authority."

Speaking about the collaboration, Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President (India & APAC), Emeritus, said, "At Emeritus, we are committed to breaking barriers in education and leadership by making world-class learning accessible to those who aspire to lead. Our partnership with IIM Kozhikode for the Women Leadership Programme is a significant step toward preparing women for leadership excellence. Through a dynamic learning experience that integrates business strategy, digital innovation, and executive decision-making, we are enabling women to shape the future of leadership."

Designed for mid and senior-level women professionals, the programme aims to address the persistent gender gap in leadership roles across corporate India by equipping participants with critical leadership skills, strategic insights, and the confidence to break barriers and excel in C-suite and board-level roles. The Programme blends essential business knowledge with advanced themes like financial acumen, digital transformation, and inclusive leadership, equipping women with the strategic vision, confidence, and expertise to navigate complexities, influence key decisions, and lead high-impact transformations.

Programme Highlights:

* Immersive Campus Experience: Two on-campus immersions of 5 days (4+1) at IIM Kozhikode

* Transformative Workshops: Experience powerful, face-to-face learning sessions during campus immersion

* Dynamic Coaching Sessions: Dive into interactive group sessions with role-plays, executive coaching, and personal reflections

* Thought Leadership Discussions: Participate in stimulating, case-based discussions during live-online lectures

Programme Details:

* Programme Start Date: March 31, 2025

* Special Enrolment Campaign Duration: March 03 - March 14, 2025

* Eligibility: Minimum graduate or diploma holder (10+2+3) with 5+ years of work experience

* Programme Fee: INR 3,50,000 + GST

* Learning Mode: Live online sessions

* Certificate: Verified digital certificate and Executive Alumni status upon successful completion

The Women Leadership Programme goes beyond skill building and promotes a leadership mindset that enables women to navigate challenges, make bold decisions, and drive meaningful change. Women professionals are encouraged to take advantage of this limited period opportunity to enrol in the programme.

For more information, visit the IIM Kozhikode Women Leadership Programme page.

Source: 1. Mind the Gender Gap Report 2024

