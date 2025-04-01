IIM Lucknow & Emeritus Commence 'Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Programme' Empowering HR Professionals to Drive Organisational Growth

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: As the HR landscape undergoes a transformative shift, driven by rapid digitalisation and evolving workforce expectations, the role of HR leaders has expanded far beyond traditional boundaries. Today's Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) are not just custodians of talent but pivotal architects of organisational strategy and growth. In response to evolving demands of the workforce, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), a leading business school which is ranked 4th amongst all B-schools in India (ranked by FT-100), in collaboration with Emeritus, has announced the launch of its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Programme.

With a unique focus on agility, digitalisation, and people-centric leadership, this programme equips HR leaders with the strategic tools to drive transformation. According to the, Top 5 Priorities for HR Leaders in 2025 report by Gartner, 87% of HR leaders agree that evolving business demands require continuous HR transformation. However, only 36% believe their organisation's current leadership development programs effectively prepare leaders for future challenges. This disparity highlights the urgent need for programmes that bridges this gap, equipping HR professionals with the strategic tools to lead change, align HR with business goals, and foster a resilient, future-ready workforce.

Designed to empower HR leaders for the future of work, this 9-month high-impact programme is specifically designed to empower HR leaders and senior executives to navigate the complexities of the HR function, advance strategic thinking, and enhance problem-solving. Tailored for current and aspiring CHROs, CPOs, and business leaders, it prepares them to lead business transformation, elevate employee experience, and drive a people-first workforce strategy.

Speaking on the programme, Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "We are thrilled to partner with esteemed institutions like IIM Lucknow to launch this high-impact programme that equips HR leaders with the strategic skills needed to thrive in today's evolving business environment. Focusing on agility, digitalisation, and people-first leadership, it prepares participants to align HR with business strategy, enhance employee experience, and lead organisational growth in an ever-evolving landscape."

Through this programme, participants will be able to:

* Identify sustainable HR strategies to drive a future-ready workforce

* Build strategic alignment across HR ecosystem & beyond

* Solve organisational challenges for superior employee performance

* Empower individual and team strength to navigate disruption

* Revolutionise employee experience with an empowering organisation culture

* Understand business functions to influence strategic discussions

* Redefine HR processes for people centric business transformation

* Strengthen agility by distributing decision-making across the organisation

* Elevate HR practices through digitisation and automation

The IIM Lucknow Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Programme offers immersive live online learning sessions delivered by top IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts as well as a 4-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. It also includes a capstone project guided by IIM Lucknow Faculty, real-world case studies and peer to peer networking opportunity. The modules of this programme include strategic HR leadership, the global CHRO, C-Suite leadership, business excellence for CHRO, and talent strategy and employee experience among others.

Programme Details:

* Start Date: 29 March 2025

* Duration: 9 months

* Eligibility: Any graduate/diploma holder (10+2+3) or (10+2+4) or postgraduate with an aggregate of at least 50% in graduation along with a minimum of 10 years of work experience as on 29 March 2025.

* Programme Fee: INR 4,52,000 + GST

* Learning Mode: Live online sessions

* Certification: Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 percent, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and an opportunity to gain the IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni status.

For more information, visit the programme page here.

