IIM Udaipur opens applications for its MBA programs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 10: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has opened admissions for its one-year, full-time MBA programs in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) and Digital Enterprise Management (DEM). Tailored for professionals with at least three years of work experience across any domain, these programs blend robust management foundations with domain-specific specialization.

The GSCM program builds a robust grounding in core management principles, while offering in-depth specialization in Global Supply Chain Management and Logistics. Likewise, the MBA in DEM-- India's first program of its kind --equips participants to manage digital systems, leverage data-driven decision-making, and lead diverse, complex teams in dynamic digital environments.

The curriculum of these programs is designed to build a strong foundation in contemporary management areas, while also integrating cutting-edge subjects in the fields of global supply chain and digital enterprise.

Graduates from previous batches have received an excellent response from recruiters, with leading companies across management, technology, supply chain consulting, and related domains actively hiring from the programs.

These programs benefit from the guidance of the Advisory Boards of the Centres of Excellence in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise at IIM Udaipur. The members of these boards are highly experienced business leaders of several successful companies in the country, including Accenture, LTIMindtree, IBM, Delhivery, Deloitte, DP World, Reliance Industries, Manhattan Associates, Transworld and others.

Eligibility Criteria

- Candidates with a minimum of 10+2 years of school education and a bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification in any discipline with at least 50% marks or equivalent

- Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). Applicants from SC, ST and PwD categories should have a minimum of 45% or equivalent CGPA.

- A minimum of three years of bachelor's level education after completing higher secondary schooling.

- Valid test score: GMAT (10th Edition or Focus Edition - only Centre-based), GRE (only Centre-based), taken within the last 5 years, or CAT (tests taken in 2021 or later).

- Full-time work experience (after graduation) of a minimum 36 months as of February 28, 2026.

- The Institute follows the Government of India's reservation policy for EWS, NC-OBC, SC, ST and PwD.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2025 for the 7th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769751/IIMU_Campus.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/IIMU_Logo.jpg

