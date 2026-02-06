IIT Jammu enters into collaboration with DIYguru to launch certificate programs in EV sector

VMPL

New Delhi / Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6: The Institute Incubation & Innovation Council (I3C) - Indian Institute of Technology Jammu, has entered into a strategic academic collaboration with DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd. through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration aims to jointly deliver agreed industry-aligned online certification courses of IIT Jammu and specialization programs in Electric Vehicles (EV) and next-generation sustainable mobility technologies.

The MoU was formalized between Dr. M. T. Arvind, Director, I3C-IIT Jammu, and Avinash Singh, Founder & CEO, DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

Under this collaboration, 6-month and 12-month specialization programs are offered designed for graduating students, recent graduates, researchers, and working professionals seeking to upskill in emerging mobility domains. The programs will be hosted on DIYguru's global learning platform and delivered through a blended model combining academically guided curriculum, industry-led projects, and hands-on hardware training.

Key Focus Areas of the Collaboration

The jointly offered programs will cover a broad range of future-focused domains, including:

- Electric Vehicle Powertrain Systems & Architecture

- Battery Technology and Battery Pack Design

- Hybrid and Heavy Vehicle Technologies

- Embedded Systems and ARM-based Development

- ADAS, Autonomous Systems & Automotive Software Domains

- Hydrogen Fuel Cell and Sustainable Mobility Technologies

- Applied EV hardware training through DIYguru-operated labs

As part of the academic collaboration, I3C-IIT Jammu will provide academic oversight, curriculum review, and IIT Jammu faculty engagement for masterclasses, live sessions, and program governance, along with opportunities for short-term campus immersion at IIT Jammu. DIYguru will be responsible for instructional design, program delivery, learner support, industry projects, and hardware-intensive training infrastructure across its centers.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. M. T. Arvind, Director, I3C-IIT Jammu, said:

"Through this collaboration, I3C-IIT Jammu, a body responsible for execution of Certificate courses of IIT Jammu, aims to extend the academic and innovation ecosystem to support structured skill development in emerging mobility technologies."

Avinash Singh, Founder & CEO, DIYguru, added:

"India's transition to electric and sustainable mobility requires a workforce that is academically grounded and industry-ready. This collaboration with I3C-IIT Jammu enables us to align with rigorous academic guidance of IIT Jammu with applied, hands-on training, creating meaningful career pathways for learners in future mobility domains."

About I3C - Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

The Institute Incubation & Innovation Council (I3C)-Indian Institute of Technology Jammu is a Section-8 not-for-profit entity of IIT Jammu established to promote innovation, incubation, and industry-academia collaboration.

About DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

DIYguru is a global e-mobility and future mobility upskilling platform focused on Electric Vehicles, embedded systems, battery technology, and sustainable mobility domains. Through academic collaborations and industry partnerships, DIYguru delivers application-oriented programs combining online learning, hands-on labs, and real-world projects to prepare learners for next-generation engineering roles.

