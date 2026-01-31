IIT Roorkee Launches Future-Ready ESG and Sustainability Programs in Collaboration with eAsia Academy

PNN

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], January 30: The Continuing Education Center (CEC) of IIT Roorkeein collaboration with eAsia Academy, has launched two specialized professional certificate programs designed to equip professionals with future-ready skills in sustainability, ESG reporting, and carbon management.

The Professional Certificate Program on ESG & Sustainability Reporting offers comprehensive coverage of all major global and Indian ESG reporting frameworks, including GRI, SASB, TCFD, ISSB, ESRS, UN SDGs, and SEBI BRSR, making it one of the most complete ESG reporting certifications currently available in India. With a special emphasis on GRI reporting, the curriculum enables learners to understand standards, disclosures, alignment across frameworks, and the structure of high-quality sustainability reports.

"This program reflects IIT Roorkee's commitment to developing future-ready sustainability professionals who can meet the evolving demands of global ESG compliance and reporting," saidProf. Soumitra Satapathi, HoD, Centre for Sustainable Energy and Program In-charge. "Participants will gain hands-on exposure to materiality assessment, stakeholder engagement, carbon accounting, climate risk analysis, and governance metrics--skills that are now critical across industries."

The Professional Certificate Program in Carbon Credits, Carbon Markets & Net-Zero Pathways focuses on carbon management, climate strategy, and practical expertise in carbon credit creation, verification, trading, and integration into corporate sustainability frameworks. Covering global and Indian carbon markets, India's Net Zero 2070 commitment, SEBI BRSR, and MoEFCC guidelines, the program includes hands-on learning with MRV systems, AI and blockchain applications, case studies, and capstone projects.

"These programs are designed to prepare professionals for the evolving sustainability and ESG landscape, bridging the gap between theory and real-world application," said Mr. Puneet Kad, CEO of eAsia Academy

Leveraging India's own advanced LMS, Trainer Central by Zoho, the program equips professionals with the knowledge to align commercial success with environmental and social impact, Said Mr Vinay Bhatnagar, CMO, eAsia Academy.

As part of its commitment to a sustainable future, eAsia Academy also promotes 'Green Jobs by eAsia Jobs', encouraging careers that contribute to environmental stewardship. "Sustainability isn't local -- it's a global imperative. We prepare changemakers to navigate and influence global ESG and carbon markets with confidence and integrity," said Mr. Sumit Shahi, CFO, eAsia Academy.

With these two future-ready courses, IIT Roorkee and eAsia Academy aim to empower professionals to lead in ESG reporting, sustainability strategy, carbon markets, and net-zero initiatives, driving measurable impact across industries.

