IIW Inspiring Indian Women, UK celebrated IIW She Inspires Awards 2024 at the Houses of Parliament, UK

ATK

London [UK], March 14: In a glittering ceremony held at the historic British Parliament, IIW Inspiring Indian Women, UK celebrated the IIW She Inspires Awards 2024 at the Houses of Parliament in UK.

IIW team has been working hard supporting women from all fields to grow professionally as well as personally. Following the same footsteps, SHE INSPIRES award was celebrated to the Strength exhibited by women in different roles.

"Naari" is referred as "Shakti (Strength)", and We wish to acknowledge those who have worked behind the Limelight to bring a Big Change silently, the women who have transformed Lives and Impacted those around her, said Rashmi Mishra, CEO IIW.

With its members present Globally, the IIW She Inspires Awards are completely free to nominate and are managed by Sponsors and donations only. They are open to women all over the world from any ethnicity. The nominees go through 2 rounds of evaluation and only 40 to 50 make it to the Parliament.

MP UK Bob Blackman Hosted the event. Amongst the distinguished guests were Lord Brennan, MP UK Theresa Villiers, MP Shailesh Vara, MP Jonathan Lord, Cllr Darshan Sunger, Cllr Sunil Chopra Former Mayor Southwark and Prog Parag Singhal ( Chief executive of Bapio training academy leaders in education in the Indo-U.K. )

A son can nominate his mom who has always kept family a priority over self, a husband can nominate his wife who has sacrificed so much including her career or someone can nominate a neighbour who has been relentlessly working hard.

This award is for the ordinary who do not have any influence or money. Honourable MP Padmashree CBE Bob Blackman (Conservative Party politician who has been the Member of Parliament for Harrow East since 2010) hosted this event and we are very grateful to him. Bob also unveiled the book "Naari Shakti" during this event.

Indian women today are more career-conscious than ever before, We thought our women needed to explore various possibilities and outlets to look for other options to satisfy their artistic or professional desires. And this Award was in itself a token of appreciation to our Indian women, says Rashmi Mishra CEO IIW.

Amongst the winners were Shalini Saxena, Roshni Mukgerjee, Alka Pandey, Latha Balne, Minakshi Koch, Sanya Sharma, M Andal, Hetal Jansali, Sana Amin, Smita Rajesh, Anjana Patel, Bharti Tailor, Sangeeta Rana, Sunita Chaubey, Monidipa Seal, Abhha Sandill, Reina Menezes D Costa, Sudha Srivastava, Hema Yallapragada, Nidhi Mishra, Neelam Chawla, Vishakha Mehta, Sohini Roychowdhary, Sniha Barua, Rebecca Sabina Asghar, Anna Kennedy, Anjali Mavi, Megan Hodge, Cllr Manju Shahul Hameed and Mayura Patel.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)