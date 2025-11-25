ILCI® Hosts Grand Image Fiesta Season 3, Honours India's Top 27 Awardees, Welcomes Global Dignitaries Diplomats & Industry Leaders in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: The Image & Lifeskills Council of India® (ILCI®) successfully hosted Image Fiesta - Season 3 at the India International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. As India's foremost platform dedicated to Image Consulting, Leadership, Grooming, Personal Branding, and Life Skills, the event brought together influential diplomats, corporate leaders, educators, wellness experts, stylists, entrepreneurs, and industry change makers.

The festival continues to be a flagship initiative of the International Image Consulting Institute (IICI®) under the founding leadership of Neha Malhotra AICI - CIP awarded CIP certification at AICI Global Conference 2019 in Chicago USA -Founder & Director, IICI; Founder, ILCI.

Co-Founders Niti Luthra Wedding makeup Artist management entrepreneur, Shweta Garg Globally Certified Soft Skills Facilitator & Educator, and Rekha Goenka Founder Plank Foods, who together champion India's largest ecosystem for Image and Life Skills excellence.

The ceremony was honoured by the presence of several distinguished guests including Chief Guest H.E. Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma, Consul General of the Republic of Palau, along with, Ms. Preeti Singh Mundra ( Founder Sattva Nation ) , Dr. Preeti Seth ( Founder Pachouli Aesthetics & wellness), Dr. Nancy Juney ( Co Founder Mentor X) Mr. Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal (Co-Founder & CEO, Insurance Samadhan), Ms.Nilima Sethia (Mrs. India Spectacular ), Dr. Anjali Hooda (Internal Medicine Specialist), Guru Munesh Sinha (Founder Param Prang), Gunjan Taneja. Their insights, presence, and encouragement added exceptional relevance and prestige to the platform.

A major highlight of the event was the high-impact panel discussion featuring Col. Rajeev Pradhan (Retd.), Dr. Preeti Seth, Preeti Singh Mundra, Neha Malhotra, Ankit Dhiman Co Founder Ozone Fitness Clubs, and Dr. Nancy Juneja. The entire panel was curated and moderated by Co-Founder Shweta Garg, who steered thoughtful, future-focused conversations on leadership identity, Image Consulting as a transformative profession, behavioural mastery, entrepreneurship, and the evolving demands of the modern workforce.

The prestigious ILCI® Image Excellence Awards 2025 honoured outstanding achievers across 27 categories. The award for Best Image Consultant of the Year 2025 was presented to Divya Aggarwal of Ksenia Consultation, while Simi Khanna from a class Apart Consultation received the award for Best Image Consultant for One-on-One Consultation. The Image Consulting Training School of the Year was awarded to IICI®, and Finesse The Finishing School was recognized as the Best Finishing School of the Year. Satva Nation received the honour of Best Holistic Wellness Platform, and Wedding Guest Beauty Bar was awarded Best Makeup Artist Management Company. Ozone Fitness won Best Luxury Fitness Club of the Year, while Neeti's Dance Studio was honoured for being the Best Most Promising & Best Dance Studio in Delhi NCR. Plank Foods (Founder - Ms. Rekha Goenka) was recognised as Best Brand for Vegan Food.

In professional excellence categories, Best POSH Facilitator of the Year was awarded to Dr. Aparna Sethi (Founder - Pro Touch). Tina Walia received Popular Social Media Face - Styling Content, and Parul Nauhwar was honoured as Best Bridal & Personal Stylist of the Year. Deepali Gupta was recognised for Best Beaded Fashion Jewellery Expert, while Snigdha Dua received Best Makeup Educator of the Year. Pooja Sethi was awarded Best Bridal Makeup Artist of the Year, and Bahwna won Best Makeup artist for Glam Look.

Neha Malhotra (AICI CIP) was honoured as Best Colour Analysis Educator, while KASH Studio received Best Colour Consultancy of the Year. Shruti Khanna ( Founder- Playnetics) earned Best Creative Early Years Educator, and Shweta Garg was honoured for Excellence in Behavioural Training. Nisha Pradhan received the award for Best Corporate Communication & Image Facilitator, and Ankit Dhiman was recognized as Best Life Coach of the Year.

Mamta Khubani was honoured as Best Consultant for Applied Colour Psychology, while Yayam Bagang received the Shining Star 2025 - Korean Personal Colour Analysis & Image Award. Rashika Bhardwaj was celebrated as Best Image Consultant of the Year for Industry Innovation. Rubleen Kaur (Co Founder Finesse Finishing School) was honoured as Best Colour Consultant of the Year, while Pinnacle Marketers (Founder - Tanvi Verma) received the award for Best PR Firm of the Year.

The evening unfolded with grace and charm as the event's Masters of Ceremony -- Nisha Pradhan and Swati Singh -- seamlessly guided the audience through the celebration, adding elegance, energy, and professionalism to every moment on stage.

Image Fiesta Season 3 concluded with an atmosphere of celebration, inspiration, and global collaboration. Bringing together India's leading minds across creative, corporate, and developmental sectors, the event reinforced ILCI's mission to uplift the Image Consulting profession, promote advanced Life Skills education, spark innovation in the unorganised and creative sectors, and empower emerging leaders with global exposure and recognition. The council continues to build transformative platforms that shape personal excellence and future-ready leadership.

For media inquiries, please contact Team ILCI® at +91 9266522862 or email ilcicouncil@gmail.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)