IMA Student Case Competition 2024 India Finals Names Hansraj College, University of Delhi as Winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) India Private Limited culminated months of an intensive Student Case Competition in a final that saw five teams from India presenting against each other. Hansraj College from University of Delhi emerged as winners, while Indian Institute of Management Indore came in second place followed by Christ (Deemed to be University) Bangalore and Indian Institute of Management Indore who won the third prize.

The competition saw teams from India winning over their peers in the regional championship that included finalist teams shortlisted from 57 entries.

"This year's competition is a testament to the bright future that awaits these young innovators," said Fenil Vadakken, Sr. Country Manager at IMA India Private Limited. "Their skills in solving complex business challenges with fresh, forward-thinking solutions showcases their readiness to make impactful contributions in the global business landscape. We are impressed by their achievements and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the finalists for setting a new standard of excellence. Their path forward promises to inspire the next generation of leaders across the globe."

The winners were selected through a rigorous selection process overseen by a jury of accounting and finance professionals and IMA leaders from around the world. As part of the competition, university students were challenged to demonstrate their analytical skills, strategic foresight, and creativity in teams of three to five members, formulating their cases and presenting their work to a panel of management accounting experts.

Over the years, IMA has challenged thousands of students from some of the top universities around the world and found a growing appetite among students looking to demonstrate their capabilities to take on big business problems. For its 12th year, IMA invited eligible students from the region to solve a business case titled: 'Determining How to Classify Stock Investments: The Case of Unbekannt, Inc.'

The IMA India Student Case Competition has received major praise by top multinationals in the region such as Hock International, Gleim CMA Review, and Miles Education, who have come forward to support students in their journey, as Title and Platinum sponsors respectively.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices.

Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

