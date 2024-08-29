Imarticus Learning's CIBOP Program Hits 1200th Batch Milestone

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 29: This year, Imarticus Learning's flagship program Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional (CIBOP) completed its 1200th batch. Over the last 12 years, CIBOP has set a benchmark for Indian investment banking programs; it has set the direction for successful careers and transformed over 50,000 careers with dedicated support from more than 1,000 corporate partners. India has been among the best-performing markets in the world over the past two decades, making it the ideal hub for investors. The market is expected to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2029, resulting in a projected total value of US$17.07 billion by 2029. The Indian investment banking industry has emerged as a vital force, driving growth and innovation across various sectors of the economy.

Imarticus Learning, one of India's leading education companies, has seen this shift develop over the years and devised the Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional (CIBOP) Program to develop the crucial skills required to launch a successful career in the investment banking industry.

The Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional (CIBOP) program's learning outcomes are industry-specific, job-ready, and are structured over a time frame of 3 - 6 months. As demand for skilled professionals grows among leading investment banks globally, CIBOP prepares learners to meet this need. The program is led by industry experts with an average industry experience of 15 years in the real world. The financial strategy and technical aspects connected to the investment banking operations role are handled in an experiential and practical learning environment to ensure the student's application of knowledge.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning, added, "The successful completion of our 1200th batch of the Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional Program, marks a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence in financial education. This program is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing world-class learning experiences that go beyond traditional classroom settings. The financial landscape in India is undergoing structural and macroeconomic shifts and our program is designed to equip learners with the skills, insights, and perspectives necessary to navigate the changes in the industry and be job-ready."

This strategic foresight is reflected in the program's 85% placement rate. The program offers a unique learning opportunity with the best investment banking education extending beyond the general principles of finance. It provides two specialised pathways i.e. Securities Operations and Wealth & Asset Management Operations, further solidifying learners' positions to secure opportunities within the industry.

In 2023-24, the CIBOP program placed over 4,000 learners, with the freshers getting salaries up to 5 LPA. This highlights the program's effectiveness in ensuring that alumni get a kickstart in their initial roles. The CIBOP program is recommended for graduates and early working professionals aged 22-24; making up more than 68% of the enrollment. Nearly 80% of CIBOP learners are commerce graduates qualified with or pursuing MBA, PGD, or M.Com.

Imarticus Learning has 1000+ global hiring partners with leading firms like J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, Deloitte, PwC, HDFC Bank, Nomura, BNP Paribas, and more which ensures that CIBOP graduates have access to a vast network of employment opportunities across the globe. Graduates of the CIBOP program are well-prepared for roles such as Investment Banking Associate, Wealth Management Associate, Clearing & Settlement Analyst, Trade Surveillance Analyst, and more. The industry currently offers a plethora of opportunities with over 50,000+ open positions.

Designed for a fresh graduate, this program is best suited for people with 0-3 years of experience. The program is designed to provide students with experiences that prepare them to work in a dynamic working environment with mastery of multitasking and time management skills. The program follows a project-first approach while ensuring holistic development and profile enhancement.

As the future of investment banking continues to evolve with changing customer behaviors, disruptive technologies, and innovative models, the need for skilled professionals has never been greater. The CIBOP program at Imarticus Learning serves as a guide for individuals to work in this dynamic field by equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed.

Imarticus Learning is a leading EdTech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialized training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 1,000,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill current and future workers to fulfil various industries' job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, and soft skills training. It offers courses that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

