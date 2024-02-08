Immerse in Goa's Vibrant Carnaval and Culinary Extravaganza from February 9th to 13th, 2024

PRNewswire

Panjim, Goa, [India], February 8: The enchanting land of Goa beckons, as the countdown begins for its annual Carnaval, a captivating fusion of tradition, celebration, and cultural delights. Running from February 9th to 13th, this five-day extravaganza promises a spectacular celebration, drawing a global audience into the vibrant tapestry of Goan life.

Kicking off in Porvorim on the 9th and winding through Panjim, Margao, and Vasco, before concluding in Mapusa on the 13th, Carnaval transforms Goa's streets into a riot of color. Enthusiastic locals and tourists, bedecked in elaborate costumes, dance to the beats of live music, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity. Goa Tourism, in collaboration with local organizers, ensures the preservation of Goan culture throughout this lively event.

The grand highlight of Carnaval is the float parade, orchestrated by the Department of Tourism, in Panjim, Margao, Mapusa, Vasco, and Porvorim. These mesmerizing parades feature intricately designed floats, vibrant costumes, and energetic dancers depicting various themes that showcase Goa's rich cultural heritage through traditional music and dance performances.

King Momo, the iconic figure of Carnaval, takes center stage with his larger-than-life persona, symbolizing the spirit of revelry and indulgence. His regal presence adds an extra layer of fun, encouraging the crowd to embrace the festivities with his memorable words: "Eat, Drink & Make Merry!"

The celebrations also include costume contests, allowing visitors to showcase their creativity and win exciting prizes. The streets of Goa come alive with vibrant street parties, where locals and tourists join together to dance, sing, and celebrate as one big community.

Adding to the excitement is the much-awaited Seafood Festival, taking place from February 9th to 11th on Miramar Beach. This gastronomic delight offers seafood lovers a splendid opportunity to indulge in the freshest and most delectable catch from the Arabian Sea, featuring a diverse range of culinary creations from traditional Goan dishes to international seafood delights.

Organized with a responsible-to-nature theme, the Goa Seafood Festival ensures a spotless and clean beach after the event, with advanced and scientific garbage segregation and disposal. The festival promotes eco-friendly practices, allowing only bagasse/paper cutlery and paper straws, and eliminating plastic and glass bottles. The Go Goa Hop On Hop Off service will be available from Campal SAG grounds to Miramar Circle and back every 10 minutes, eliminating parking concerns.

Save the dates -- from February 9th to 13th, 2024, immerse yourself in the enchanting Carnaval experience in Goa. Join us in celebrating tradition, embracing diversity, and creating lasting memories in the heart of this vibrant cultural celebration. Savor the seas and indulge in the ultimate coastal experience at the Goa Seafood Festival, from February 9th to 11th at Miramar Beach, Panjim, where every dish tells a story of Goa's maritime past and present.

About Department of Tourism, Goa

The Department of Tourism, Govt. of Goa, spearheads the promotion and sustainable development of tourism in the state of Goa, India. Committed to highlighting Goa's natural beauty, cultural richness, and community vitality, we work to create tourism opportunities that benefit visitors and residents alike. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, we collaborate with stakeholders to position Goa as a premier travel destination while preserving its unique identity and environment.

