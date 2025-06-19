Inaugural Archer Amish Award Winner Announced at IGF London 2025

PRNewswire

London [UK], June 19: Dr. Shalini Mullick was announced the inaugural winner of the IGF Archer Amish Award for Storytellers, presented in partnership with The House of Abhinandan Lodha, at a special ceremony on Day 1 of IGF London at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre.

* U.K Minister for Culture Lisa Nandy presents $25,000 award to Dr. Shalini Mullick for her novel The Way Home

Her acclaimed book, The Way Home, was selected as the standout work for its moving and relatable exploration of grief, identity, and healing. The novel tells the story of three millennials seeking refuge in Goa as they navigate personal demons, ultimately discovering strength in friendship and self-discovery.

Presenting the award, the Rt Hon Lisa Nandy, UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, emphasised the award's wider cultural significance: "People-to-people connections are incredibly important for us. At the global stage, we are finding multiple ways of dividing ourselves. The world is fracturing and polarising, and there is a desperate need for governments that will take a lead in transcending these barriers. That is what PM Modi and PM Keir Starmer have committed to do."

Dr. Mullick received a cash prize of $25,000, one of the biggest for fiction globally and alongside the ranks of some of the world's top literary prizes.

Launched at IGF London 2024, the IGF Archer Amish Award for Storytellers is a first-of-its-kind honour celebrating contemporary Indian fiction that reflects the complexity, diversity, and dynamism of modern India. Created in collaboration with bestselling authors Jeffrey Archer (Kane and Abel, Clifton Chronicles) and Amish Tripathi (The Shiva Trilogy, Ram Chandra Series), the award is a testament to IGF's belief that culture is not just soft power, but a superpower capable of shaping global narratives, deepening international relationships, and driving the next chapter of UK-India collaboration.

In an inspiring celebration of storytelling, both Archer and Tripathi reflected on why stories and those who tell them matter. Lord Jeffrey Archer said: "One of the problems that writers have is that Storytellers do not win awards. But I challenge you to count the number of Nobel Prize winners you know and have read about. It's the storytellers that people read."

Amish Tripathi added: "The job of a storyteller is to grab attention and not let it fade. Steve Jobs said that the powerful job in this world is that of a storyteller. It is not just authors who are storytellers; readers are also good storytellers. You must be a storyteller because it is critical to grab attention and communicate."

Founder and Chairman of IGF, Manoj Ladwa said: "At IGF, we've always believed in the power of ideas to connect worlds -- across innovation, inclusion, and international collaboration. But at the heart of every great idea is a story. The IGF Archer Amish Award is our way of bringing untold Indian stories to light, giving them the global platform they deserve, and reminding the world that literature, too, is a force that shapes nations."

Abhinandan Lodha, Founder, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said: "At The House of Abhinandan Lodha, India's leading branded land developer, we pick land not just for its economic value, but for its cultural soul -- places tied to spirituality, heritage, and aspiration. We're proud to support the IGF Archer Amish Award for Storytellers, because we believe India's true richness lies not just in what we build -- but in what we remember, and what we pass on - A legacy of stories."

The 2025 finalists were:

* Nitya Neelakanthan, Navapashanam - The Quest for the Nine Magical Poisons

* Yogesh Pandey, The Kill Switch

* Dr. Shalini Mullick, The Way Home (Winner)

The announcement was the highlight of Day 1 of IGF's flagship event in the United Kingdom. With over 100+ speakers, 1000 participants, and events across iconic venues in London, IGF London 2025 encompasses a spectrum of topics - from technology and trade to culture and commerce. This year's edition marks a powerful milestone - a decade since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark 2015 visit to the UK, and the two nations have finalised the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement. IGF London is the first major international platform to celebrate and analyse this historic achievement, unlock new opportunities that emerge from its conclusion, and shape the next phase of UK-India collaboration.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here

Social Media Handles & Hashtag to Follow

Twitter: @IGFUpdates & @manojladwa

LinkedIn: India Global Forum

#IGFLondon

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714531/India_Global_Forum.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566069/5377877/IGF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)