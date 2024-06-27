Incture Showcases Innovative AI-Powered Digital Solutions at SAP Sapphire 2024 in Orlando, USA

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27: Incture, a leading provider of digital and AI solutions and products to SAP customers, participated in SAP Sapphire 2024, held at the Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from June 3 to 6.

"SAP Sapphire 2024 was a remarkable experience for Team Incture," said Sachin Verma, Founder & CEO of Incture. "Our participation was marked by significant engagement with SAP customer community, AI & product innovation, knowledge sharing, and a strong commitment to social responsibility. We also had the honor of recognizing our customers who are leading the way in digital and AI innovation within their SAP landscapes. We look forward to continuing to support our customers and their ecosystems with SAP BTP and AI solutions in the coming year."

Incture held their inaugural AI & SAP BTP Digital Case Studies Conference, featuring 20 sessions, 24 speakers, and 5 Cherrywork product demos at the event.

Incture's Intelligent Onboarding Solution was featured in the SAP keynote. This award-winning solution uses Gen AI to automate information extraction and processing from onboarding documents, streamlining the process across departments like Legal, Finance, Procurement, and HR.

Incture team launched Cherrywork Intelligent Maintenance & Operations application, part of their Industry 4.0 Portfolio, offering Total Productive Maintenance capabilities. Additionally, they unveiled the Integration Workbench, an automated migration solution for seamless SAP PI/PO migration to the SAP Integration Suite.

Incture leadership team also conducted an exclusive executive roundtable with business and technology leaders, discussing advancements in enterprise business process applications, data, and business AI followed by the Ideas '24 awards ceremony, recognizing 20+ global customers across industries for their achievements in technology leadership, innovation, business impact, and sustainability.

Incture incorporated a social responsibility initiative where participants could donate to a cause for each registration. This support will enable Incture's social impact organization, Inchara, to plant 10000 trees, sponsor the education of 100 underprivileged girls, and build sports infrastructure for rural communities.

Incture is a leading provider of digital and AI solutions and products to SAP customers. Founded in 2006, we deliver digital and AI solutions on SAP BTP and hyperscale platforms to customers across North America, EMEA, and APJ. Developed jointly with end users, Cherrywork® is one of the largest suites of packaged applications and products powered by AI and digital technologies, delivering hyper-automation for future-ready enterprises.

