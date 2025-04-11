Incture signs MoU with VVCE to launch its Campus Hiring and Training Program

PRNewswire

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 11: Incture is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, on March 27, 2025. This partnership marks the launch of a structured Campus Training and Hiring Program, reinforcing Incture's ongoing commitment to nurturing young talent and bridging the gap between academia and industry.

As part of this initiative, Incture will train 60 pre-final year (6th semester) engineering students from VVCE in Java Full Stack and React technologies. The program is designed to provide students with hands-on experience in industry-relevant tools and practices, preparing them for real-world project environments. Students will also get the unique opportunity to work on the Cherrywork® Suite of Digital Applications and Intelligent Platforms, gaining practical exposure to developing enterprise-grade digital products. Those who successfully complete the program will be considered for placement opportunities at Incture.

The MoU was formalized in the presence of senior leadership from both institutions. Representing VVCE were Dr. B Sadashive Gowda, Principal; Dr. Shobha Shankar, Vice Principal; Dr. Ashok B C, Dean - Corporate & International Affairs; and other Deans and Heads of Departments. Incture was represented by Veera Reddy Patlolla, Head - People & Culture; Nru Singh Samantha, Associate Director - Talent Acquisition; Vishwanth Lakshmikanthan, Delivery Manager; Hanumantrao Kulkarni, Senior Manager - Learning & Development; and Abhishek Kumar Jha, Technical Trainer.

Dr. B Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, shared, "We deeply appreciate Incture's initiative to bridge the gap between academics and industry. These industry collaborations provide our students with valuable exposure to practical challenges, aligning their learning with the latest industry trends."

Speaking at the event, Veera Reddy Patlolla, Head - People & Culture, Incture, said, "This initiative is a strategic step toward empowering future tech professionals with the right skills and industry mindset. We're excited to collaborate with VVCE to help students unlock their potential and prepare them for success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

This partnership marks the commencement of a significant collaboration focused on fostering innovation, enhancing student employability, and contributing to the growth of the regional technology ecosystem. Incture, which inaugurated its new Digital Product & Technology Center in Mysuru on October 4, 2024, is enthusiastic about further contributing to the digitally empowered knowledge economy of Karnataka through this association.

