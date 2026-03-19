India Climate Week 2026 Strengthens Global Climate Partnerships and Advances Net-Zero Agenda

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 19: The second edition of India Climate Week 2026 (ICW 2026), organised by the Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI), concluded successfully at Bharat Mandapam, reaffirming India's growing leadership in carbon markets, climate finance, and clean technology deployment.

Held from March 12-17, 2026, the event brought together senior policymakers, industry leaders, global institutions, financial stakeholders, and innovators, making it one of India's most comprehensive platforms for advancing the net-zero transition and green economic transformation.

Rooted in the ethos of Prakrutirev Sharanam (Nature is our only refuge) and inspired by the vision of Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, ICW 2026 successfully positioned India as a global gateway to climate action and sustainable development. The India Climate Week 2026 was supported by Mission LiFE; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Ministry of Power ; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy ; Bureau of Energy Efficiency ; Department of Science & Technology ; Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

At the Inaugural session, Mr. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Environment Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi, stated, "India Climate Week has created a strong platform to align urban sustainability initiatives with national climate goals, including emerging opportunities in carbon markets. Delhi is playing and important role in establishing the carbon markets framework. Delhi would be announcing its green budget this year and focusing on green infrastructure for the city."

Mr. Rohit Kumar, Secretary General, CMAI, added, "ICW 2026 has demonstrated the power of convergence--bringing together policy, markets, and industry to drive execution. This is where climate ambition transforms into actionable business strategies and measurable outcomes."

Speaking on the success of the event Mr. Manish Dabkara, President, CMAI, said, "India Climate Week 2026 marks a defining shift from climate ambition to implementation. The platform has catalysed investments, strengthened carbon market ecosystems, and enabled partnerships that will accelerate India's net-zero transition."

Driving Climate Markets and Industry Transition: India Climate Week 2026 played a pivotal role in advancing Carbon market development and implementation frameworks, Climate finance mobilisation for scalable, investment-ready projects, Global collaboration under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, Adoption of low-carbon technologies across industries, Strengthening ESG compliance and climate governance frameworks.

The event enabled stakeholders to explore next-generation solutions, including AI-based MRV systems, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), green hydrogen, circular economy models, and decarbonisation pathways for carbon-intensive sectors. The event was supported by Jindal Steel as Platinum Sponsor, EKI Energy Services Ltd. as Gold Sponsor, Session Partner was London School of Economics and Sustainability Partner - Bank of Baroda.

A key highlight of the event was the India Climate Samman 2026, recognising "prkRti sNvrdhk" (Sustainers of Nature) -- organisations and individuals demonstrating exceptional leadership in climate action, sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

While speaking at the Valedictory session Mr. Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Power; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, shared,"India is progressing steadily toward a sustainable and low-carbon future through renewable energy expansion, green technologies, and inclusive climate action.

India Climate Samman 2026

Global Participation & Impact

ICW 2026 successfully fostered cross-border collaboration, policy dialogue, and industry engagement, while accelerating carbon market readiness, climate finance flows, and adoption of sustainable technologies.

Representing the international community, H.E. Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, remarked:"India Climate Week provides an important platform for strengthening global cooperation and advancing shared priorities in sustainable development and climate action."

H.E. Benedikt Hoskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland to India, noted, "Collaboration, innovation, and technology partnerships are critical to achieving global climate goals. Platforms like ICW help accelerate this transition."

Strong Policy Backing and Institutional Support

India Climate Week 2026 was supported by key Government of India institutions, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Department of Science and Technology, and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, providing strong policy anchoring and enabling high-impact dialogue.

Designed as a five-day strategic programme, ICW 2026 moved from on-ground exposure to policy and market action:

- Industry Site Visits (March 12): Delegates experienced real-world climate solutions across green hydrogen, bioenergy, and waste-to-energy projects

- Workshops & Capacity Building (March 13-14): Focused on carbon markets, ESG frameworks, climate finance, AI in MRV, and climate law

- High-Level Dialogues (March 16-17): Featured discussions on Article 6, global climate cooperation, voluntary and compliance carbon markets, and industrial decarbonisation

As global climate priorities shift toward implementation and impact, India Climate Week 2026 has set a strong foundation for scalable climate solutions, global partnerships, and market-driven action, reinforcing India's leadership in building a resilient, low-carbon future.

The Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) is a leading not-for-profit group of industry stakeholders dedicated to accelerating India's transition to a sustainable, net-zero future. It aims to develop a robust carbon credit market and drive India's climate and sustainability goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)